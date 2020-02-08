CJ McCollum: NBA referees "should be fined accordingly" for mistakes

The referees blew it during Friday night's game between the Trail Blazers and Jazz.

Plain and simple.

"You would think they'd get that one right," Terry Stotts said postgame. "I don't complain about officiating, they've got a tough job. But, a play like that is inexcusable."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What Terry Stotts is referencing is how the officiating crew of JB DeRosa, Brian Forte and crew chief Josh Tiven blew an obvious goaltending in the final seconds of the Jazz's 117-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

THIS IS GOALTENDING!!!! pic.twitter.com/w3qxAvMbmt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

They also missed a clock malfunction in the final moments of the game, as well.

An entire possession went untimed in crucial final moments of Blazers-Jazz game pic.twitter.com/mGz81LReAv — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

The NBA highlighted one thing in Salt Lake City: They have an officiating problem.

Recently, NBCSNW Trail Blazers Insider Dwight Jaynes wrote about the influx of new referees and how it has helped make officiating even more inconsistent.

The Joey Crawford's and Dan Crawford's and Steve Javie's and Monty McCutchen's and Earl Strom's of the world are a thing of the past. Some might think that's a good thing. Not most.

And in recent years, we've seen an increase in players becoming heated with officiating and criticizing them for it. And the players are subsequently fined for it.

But now, after all that went down at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum says it's time for NBA referees to pay the piper.

Story continues

If you miss a call, that's one thing. I just don't like the explanation I got. That explanation really pissed me off because if there's three of them out there, so if one of you doesn't see it, the other two are supposed to be in position to see it. So, for you to say that it wasn't even close, and the other saying ‘It might have been obvious to you, but it wasn't obvious to us,' it just makes me think you're not capable of doing what you're supposed to do. Which means you should be reprimanded, you should be fined accordingly. When we make mistakes, we're fined. They cost us a game that could cost people money. They should be fined accordingly. Because that's terrible. Not just bad. Terrible.

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was as mad as he's ever been.

Damian Lillard absolutely furious at end of game, for good reason pic.twitter.com/SXVowD6IDt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

He was justifiably upset.

"It cost us the f-ing game," Lillard said postgame.

The NBA referees admitted their mistake after the game, telling NBCSNW's Jamie Hudson, who was the pool reporter after the game, "We've since looked at it, via postgame video review, and unfortunately saw that we missed the play, and a goaltending violation should have been called."

"I think we all seen that," Carmelo Anthony said postgame. "We're kind of stating the obvious here. It was a bad no-call. It's frustrating because you can't get that back."

What's the most frustrating for the Blazers is how they stayed in the game with just a seven-man rotation and were on the verge of possibly winning the game. They're upset about the game being decided by the players.

"I'd rather lose fair and square," Anthony said. "To lose that way, I think that's what makes it frustrating. You're not supposed to lose that way."

So, what's going to happen with DeRosa, Forte and Tiven?

Carmelo had some thoughts.

"They will be reprimanded, but we will never know," he said. "I'm sure they'll get what they deserve for that."

Despite all of the Trail Blazers reasons to be mad, this one still lands in the loss column. They're now 24-29 on the season and remain on the outside of the Western Conference playoff race. The result of the game won't change, unfortunately.

"I guess we'll just take this L and head on back to Portland," Carmelo sighed.

CJ McCollum: NBA referees "should be fined accordingly" for mistakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest