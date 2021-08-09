CJ McCollum named new NBPA President
The Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum has been named Chris Paul's successor as the new NBPA President.
This looked like it hurt.
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Here’s how LiAngelo Ball and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team fared in their opening matchup against the Portland Trailblazers.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Dwight Howard understands what he has to do to win games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
The Pelicans could use the shooting.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.
It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Summer League: Detroit Pistons (0-0) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0): 8:30 p.m.; Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; ESPN2.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
The Los Angeles Lakers won Game 1 of the Las Vegas Summer League thanks to a game-winner by Austin Reaves.
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.
Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
The newest Wizards paid their first visit to Capital One Arena as members of the home team.
The Rockets defeated the Cavaliers, 84-76. Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from the G League Ignite, led all scorers with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Rockets, while Alperen Sengun, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Turkey, added 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in the victory. Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC, tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Cavaliers fall to 0-1.
This was frightening.
The Slovenia men's basketball team didn't medal at the Tokyo Olympics.