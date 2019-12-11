CJ McCollum: Melo going to those other teams was “a blessing in disguise”

Earlier this season, the Portland Trail Blazers signed Carmelo Anthony to a non-guaranteed, 1-year deal to upgrade their wing rotation. After a few weeks and one Western Conference Player of the Week Award later, the Blazers fully guaranteed his contract.

But this wasn't Melo's first chance to play in a Blazers jersey. Trail Blazers stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have both gone on the record in prior offseasons to recruit the four-time gold medalist to Portland.

McCollum recently joined Yahoo! Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes' Posted Up Podcast where Melo was discussed.

"I told [Melo] you going to those teams was a blessing in disguise."@CJMcCollum is happy to have Melo on board ✊🏽



Full conversation on Posted Up with @ChrisBHaynes ➡️ https://t.co/LGmmHZOsli pic.twitter.com/nzLjk2PwUE



— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 11, 2019

CJ talked about what Melo has brought to the team and how him passing up the Blazers in the past was "a blessing in disguise" for him.

I told him ‘you going to [Oklahoma City and Houston] was a blessing in disguise for you.' Because your understanding and appreciation for the game changed. He had time to be with his family, he got invaluable time with his son....He had a full year to workout and spend time with his kid and kind of like reflect on life, and I think his appreciation of the game shifted, it changed, the way he plays now you can see he's excited about the game.

Anthony is averaging 15.9 points per game and 5.6 rebounds in eleven games played for the Trail Blazers. His scoring and shooting ability has provided additional spacing on the floor for Lillard and McCollum to operate. He has also played with excellent energy following a season away from the game.

Now with the season-ending injury to starting small forward Rodney Hood, Anthony will be called upon to an even greater extent for offensive production. Good thing his legs are fresh.

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-15) continue their season Thursday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets (14-8) at 7:30pm PST.

