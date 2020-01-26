CJ McCollum is going to add this non-Browns player's jersey to his collection

Being a sports fan is hard.

Being a Cleveland Browns fan is even harder.

This is Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum's reality.

After years as bottom dwellers of the NFL, the Cleveland Browns were looking poised to have a breakout season.

And that didn't happen.

No amount of Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jr., Landry Jones and Nick Chubb was going to save the Browns from themselves.

After finishing 6-10 and losing their final three games of the season, Cleveland fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

"It's sad," McCollum said on his Pull Up Podcast. "There's a lot of loyal fans out there like myself- we've been through a lot. We've been through a lot of coaches, we've been through a lot of quarterbacks. It's just frustrating. I always say I'm going to give them another year, I'm going to give them another year. I mean it, but at some point,"

Now, the revolving door has swung to Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings offensive coordinator, to try and get Cleveland over the hump.

McCollum isn't going to give up his fandom of the Browns anytime soon. The Canton, Ohio native probably never will, no matter the continued heartache his favorite NFL team may put him through.

There is, however, a jersey he's going to add to his collection who is not on the Browns.

While CJ is picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, he's not running out to buy a Patrick Mahomes jersey.

And while his season was electric, McCollum won't be sporting a Lamar Jackson jersey, either.

Talking with ESPN's Adam Schefter on the Pull Up Pod, CJ said the jersey he would defect from the Cleveland Browns for is Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

"I am going to get a Russell Wilson jersey because the Seahawks are so close, the ownership is shared. I'm going to have to do it. It's just something I'm going to have to do."

Wilson finished this season with 4,110 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions. He added 342 yards and three more scores as a runner.

His jersey is a top-15 seller.

Maybe the two players can do a jersey exchange.

You can listen to the full Pull Up Podcast here.

