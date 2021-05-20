CJ McCollum enjoying Warriors-Lakers, Draymond Green's defense

McCollum enjoying Warriors-Lakers, Draymond's defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Portland Trail Blazers narrowly avoided falling into the play-in tournament, so guard C.J. McCollum, like most of the rest of us, is enjoying watching the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night.

And he has some thoughts.

For one, he was quite impressed by Draymond Green's defense in the first half.

Dray is a really special Defender — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

In addition to his two blocks and a steal, there were several occasions in which Green thwarted the Lakers' offensive attack. He seemed to be everywhere, and was a major reason why Golden State went into halftime with a 55-42 lead.

As for the second half, McCollum doesn't envy the way both teams likely will feel at its conclusion.

I ain’t gonna lie it’s kindve cool watching these play-in games when you at the crib chillin. . These boys gonna be tired as hell this weekend 😂 I know the feeling. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

As if one play-in game wasn't enough, whoever loses Wednesday between the Warriors and Lakers will have to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday with the last remaining playoff seed on the line. And all the while, each of the top six teams in the Western Conference -- including the Blazers will be resting up -- awaiting the play-in results.

No wonder why McCollum is enjoying himself.