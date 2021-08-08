CJ McCollum elected NBPA President
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
CJ McCollum elected the league's new president after replacing Chris Paul.
CJ McCollum elected the league's new president after replacing Chris Paul.
Butler acknowledged the trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto was a bit bittersweet for him.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Will the Celtics find point guard help in free agency after all? Boston reportedly is in discussions to add former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
The newest Wizards paid their first visit to Capital One Arena as members of the home team.
Luka Doncic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss.
Spencer Dinwiddie's jersey number is unique to Wizards history. It's actually kind of amazing.
The focus is on deals involving Lonzo Ball to the Bulls and Kyle Lowry to the Heat and whether contact was made before teams could begin negotiating.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
LiAngelo Ball spoke to the media Friday for the first time since joining the Hornets earlier this summer.
Julius Randle’s breakout 2020-21 season is primarily what’s turned this franchise around for the better, and inking him for the long-term is a statement honoring that fact.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.