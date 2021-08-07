CJ McCollum elected as Chris Paul's successor as National Basketball Player's Association President

CJ McCollum elected as Chris Paul's successor as NBPA President originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been named the new President of the National Basketball Player's Association, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been elected the next president of the NBA Players Association, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 7, 2021

Marc Stein first floated CJ's name as a potential successor for Chris Paul, who decided to not run for a third term.

There is a growing belief in league circles that Chris Paul will not to seek a third term as Players Association president, sources say, even though union bylaws allow it.



CJ McCollum, as reported via https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ, has emerged as a potential successor if CP3 passes. https://t.co/D58k3zdzZb — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 7, 2021

In March 2021, McCollum was re-elected as a Vice President during a Board of NBPA Player Representatives meeting, as announced by the organization.

NBPA VP: CJ McCollum



Voted by the players, @CJMcCollum was re-elected as NBPA Vice President at today’s Board of NBPA Player Representatives meeting and will begin his 3-year term on the NBPA Executive Committee immediately. pic.twitter.com/HJo5uoCOJA — NBPA (@TheNBPA) March 5, 2021

His three-year term will began immediately and will expire in 2024.

"Having CJ and Garrett [Temple] back for another 3 years is exciting - they have been invaluable, particularly during these most recent trying times," said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts.

McCollum was originally named Vice President on February 16th, 2018 joining LeBron James (First Vice President), Andre Iguodala, Anthony Tolliver, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Garrett Temple and Pau Gasol as the vice presidents of the executive committee at the time.

Now, he's joined by Andre Iguodala (First Vice President), Harrison Barnes (Secretary-Treasurer), Garrett Temple, Bismack Biyombo, Malcolm Brogden, Jaylen Brown, and Kyrie Irving.

The NBPA says it "advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities."

Congrats CJ!