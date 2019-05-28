CJ McCollum claps back at Skip Bayless over Kawhi Leonard comments originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

CJ McCollum has a few words for the Undisputed's Skip Bayless.

Not today.

Following the Toronto Raptors win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, Bayless took to Twitter to shade Kawhi Leonard, who was traded by the Spurs in July following a reported disagreement over his injury rehabilitation. Bayless refers to Leonard as "No. 2."

Well, I guess it worked for No. 2 to quit on the Spurs last season complaining of what Spurs doctors decided was no more than a thigh bruise. He wound up in the East, playing against a hobbled, sick Embiid and an overrated Giannis. "Crime" pays. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 26, 2019

Well, the tweet didn't sit well with McCollum, who defended Leonard in a post on social media.

Give it a rest skip. Get some sleep man. Klaw is a monster. Get that hate out your heart https://t.co/IcdJXs2jM4 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 26, 2019

Rather than respond back to the Trail Blazers guard directly, Bayless used his beef with McCollum as a shameless plug to get viewers to watch his show.

No worries, though. McCollum took notice of Bayless' post and clapped back at the FOX Sports analyst with a tweet of his own, and a correction.

McCollum . M c C o l l u m . Make sure you spell my name right from here on out. Thanks in advance https://t.co/LBeR6KTFH7 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 27, 2019

On Monday's show, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose poked fun of Bayless' low-scoring numbers in high school and of course, McCollum was ready to pour more salt on "Scrap Bayliss'" wounds.

1.4 ppg 🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 sorry as hell . Never speak on my name again Scrap Bayliss https://t.co/jz1gZDpnJA — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 27, 2019

I disappeared in the 4th but you were invisible your entire career 🤣 . It's almost as if it never happen. Happy Monday Scrap — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 27, 2019

A happy Monday it was indeed.