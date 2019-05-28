CJ McCollum claps back at Skip Bayless over Kawhi Leonard comments

McCollum has a few words for the Undisputed's Skip Bayless.

Not today. 

Following the Toronto Raptors win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, Bayless took to Twitter to shade Kawhi Leonard, who was traded by the Spurs in July following a reported disagreement over his injury rehabilitation. Bayless refers to Leonard as "No. 2." 

Well, the tweet didn't sit well with McCollum, who defended Leonard in a post on social media. 

Rather than respond back to the Trail Blazers guard directly, Bayless used his beef with McCollum as a shameless plug to get viewers to watch his show. 

No worries, though. McCollum took notice of Bayless' post and clapped back at the FOX Sports analyst with a tweet of his own, and a correction. 

On Monday's show, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose poked fun of Bayless' low-scoring numbers in high school and of course, McCollum was ready to pour more salt on "Scrap Bayliss'" wounds. 

A happy Monday it was indeed. 

