CJ McCollum calls LeBron James ‘actor of the year’ for overselling foul

CJ McCollum calls LeBron James the ‘actor of the year’ for overselling foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NBA world was dialed into their TVs Wednesday night to catch the Lakers-Warriors play-in tournament game.

The winner captures the 7-seed and a right to play the Phoenix Suns.

It was a game of runs by each squad that came down to the wire.

In the playoffs, or in this case, the play-in game, players will do anything they can to win the game, which includes LeBron James.

James, who is in the conversation as the best player to ever lace it up, is also in the conversation as one of the game's greatest floppers.

With the game on the line, James was both.

Driving to the basket with just over two minutes to play and the Warriors up 98-97, James was fouled by Draymond Green and tumbled to the floor.

WATCH

LeBron stayed on the ground after being fouled by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/BtC5Bu5U4c — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2021

LeBron remained on the floor, clearly to sell a possible flagrant foul.

Have another look:

Draymond was called for a common foul on LeBron.



LeBron stayed down after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/8dRol1ovsp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2021

A flagrant would have given James free throws and the Lakers possession.

It was a hard foul, yes. A flagrant, though? Not so much. Was it a good sell by James? Also, yes.

And Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum called out the Lakers All-Star for it.

Actor of the year 🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Bron ain’t slick he wanted to rest for them free throws 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Social media backed up McCollum, too.

Story continues

Space Jam 2 is going to be legendary pic.twitter.com/iJgiLpKGnd — ً (@KobesV2) May 20, 2021

Jordan wouldn't flop like that pic.twitter.com/riorn1UVyi — JIMBO (@WCLIKESBBC) May 20, 2021

Officials determined Green's contest to be a common foul.

It seemed like LeBron got over the poke to the eye pretty quickly, hitting a go-ahead three pointer from 30 feet out to seal it for the Lakers.

LEBRON WITH THE GO-AHEAD THREE 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/qR9oLIBxJk — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2021

The Lakers went on to defeat the Warriors 103-100 to clinch the 7-seed and CJ McCollum gave both teams and the NBA their flowers.

Very good game. NBA won tonight. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

The NBA won tonight, for sure.