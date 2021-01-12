CJ McCollum

Tedy Bruschi was among a few former Patriots reacting to Bill Belichick's decision to not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Chase Young had one request for Tom Brady after the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team in last weekend's NFC Wild Card playoff game.
The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.
Get the latest on the injury suffered by Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the National Championship Game
Former and current players reacted to Doug Pederson being out as the head coach in Philadelphia
Sharks forward Evander Kane is $27M in debt and faces six active lawsuits, court actions and administrative proceedings, according to The Athletic.
"I'm sorry brother. You're the only reason I wanted to do this, man."
For the second time in three years — but only the third time in the last 27 — the Irish placed among the top five.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Alabama finished the season No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the 12th time, extending its record by completing the program's first perfect season since 2009.
A torn ACL did not prevent Alabama's Landon Dickerson from one final play
Danny Green couldn't buy a bucket on Monday night, and one fan made sure he knew about it. By Adam Hermann
Jared Veldheer can make NFL history this week. Veldheer, an offensive tackle who played for the Colts on Sunday against the Bills, is signing with the Packers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If he plays for the Packers against the Rams, he becomes the first player in NFL history to play for two different [more]
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray has a plan for Donald Trump to fight back against the PGA of America moving the 2022 PGA Championship.
After his final kneel down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t wait for the final 30 seconds to tick off the clock before he sprinted off the field. Jackson waved his teammates to follow him as he headed up the tunnel. Jackson admitted what everyone knew: The Ravens still were miffed about the pregame dustup from [more]
LaMelo Ball delivered a few highlight-reel passes in the Hornets' win over the Knicks on Monday.
Vrabel wasn't happy with the officials during Sunday's contest against the Ravens.
NASCAR states that Hailie Deegan is required to take sensitivity training before the start of the 2021 season. The Camping World Truck Series starts Feb. 12
The Aggies beat North Carolina in the Orange Bowl to end the season.
Jeff Lurie fired Doug Pederson on Monday and then released a lengthy statement explaining why. By Dave Zangaro
A super pitching staff made up of the South Side's mightiest heroes? Trevor Bauer reacted to the White Sox adding Liam Hendriks with an Avengers-themed tweet.