CJ Ingram's latest offer from Florida could have him walk in father's footsteps

One of the biggest recruiting storylines on the gridiron and hardwood in the Gainesville area took a new turn Friday afternoon.

CJ Ingram, the rising senior from Hawthorne, received an offer from Todd Golden and Florida basketball Friday.

Ingram, of course, is the son of Gators legend Cornelius Ingram. "CI" played at UF from 2004-08. He starred for the football team, winning national titles in 2006 and 2008, but he also played in 19 basketball games for Billy Donovan in 2004-05 as a freshman.

Like his father, CJ plays both sports at Hawthorne. On the gridiron, he's started at quarterback the last two seasons. In 2023, he shined with over 2,950 total yards and 38 TDs. The Hornets won their second straight state title, and Ingram was the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1R Player of the Year, with his father as his coach.

Rated as a consensus 3-star recruit, CJ's received football offers from USF, Pittsburgh and Florida.

Gators head coach Billy Napier visited Ingram at Hawthorne in January and gave him an offer at WR.

@GatorsFB Head Coach @coach_bnapier stopped by to see Our POY QB @IngramCj_ at basketball practice today and he received an offer as a QB 🧡🖤 x 🐊 @CIngram_85 @CoachBowie_HHS pic.twitter.com/cmgBLvyLp6 — Hawthorne Hornets (@HHS_Football352) January 22, 2024

Ingram equally excels on the hardwood, though. Last season, he averaged 24 points and 3.7 steals per game. That earned him Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

CJ, who was the Sun's Small School Football and Boys Basketball Player of the Year this past school year, has told the Sun at multiple points the pride he holds in basketball.

In addition, he told Swamp247 on Thursday that he plans to focus on basketball.

Ingram's spent much of the summer playing in basketball tournaments. He missed the Hornets' spring football game last month. Friday morning, though, he landed on ESPN Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi's list of best prospects at Jay Bilas' Basketball Camp.

Hawthorne's CJ Ingram (1) against Newberry during the district basketball championship game in February.

Cornelius has mostly stayed out of CJ's recruiting process. He notes that his process ended in 2004, and this is CJ's to enjoy. He did mention how hard it is to play both football and basketball in college.

"Just enjoy the process because at the end of the day, he'll have to live with his decision," Cornelius said. "He's a very bright kid, so he'll make the right decision and be successful. He's worked extremely hard."

Regardless of what direction CJ goes in, Cornelius emphasized how impressive it is that he thrives at both.

"He's never been touched by a QB coach," Cornelius said. "The fact that he hasn't even peaked yet at one of these sports speaks volumes to the type of athlete he is. Being able to witness him having all this success is a priceless moment."

Ingram's senior season on the gridiron begins August 16th at home in the kickoff classic vs North Florida Christian.

Hawthorne Hornets quarterback CJ Ingram looks for an open receiver in the state semifinal win over Blountstown.

Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: CJ Ingram, son of Cornelius Ingram, nabs offer from Florida basketball