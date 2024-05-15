Advertisement

CJ golfers finish third, Webb City seventh in Class 4 golf

the joplin globe, mo.
·2 min read

May 15—With all five classes wrapping up their golf seasons on Tuesday, it was the Carl Junction Bulldogs that emerged as the area's most successful squad with a third-place team finish in the Class 3 tournament at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

Webb City also qualified as a team and finished in seventh place.

The Bulldogs shot 646 as a team, behind winner Poplar Bluff (595) and Rolla (621). Webb City finished with a team total of 678.

Carl Junction's Jack Spencer (75-76) and Webb City's Cooper Forth (74-77) tied for sixth place with 151, seven over.

CJ's Logan Lowery (79-81) finished tied for 22nd in the field of 91 with a 16-over 160. Teammate Tommy Walker (80-81) tied for 29th with a 17-over 161.

Webb City's Levi Lassiter tied for 46th with a 24-over 168 (85-83) and CJ's Austin Baker came in tied for 66th (88-86) with a 174. Webb City's Jackson Lucas was two strokes behind that and finished in 68th place (90-86) with 176.

Braden McKee, of Webb City tied for 81st (96-87) with 183 with Carl Junction's Cruz Boren (89-94).

The Bulldogs and the Cardinals are the only area schools to qualify as teams, but a number of golfers qualified individually for the state tournament.

Class 2

In the Class 2 championships at Kansas City's Paradise Pointe, Thomas Jefferson's Jack Twiss finished in a tie for 18th place with a 27-over 171. Twiss moved up 18 spots from Monday's finish with an 82 on Tuesday after shooting 87 on Monday.

Sarcoxie's Matthew Swayne finished in a tie for 31st (86-89) at 175. Teammate Eli Ellis was one stroke back at 33rd (90-86) with a 176.

Lamar's Koen Littlejohn finished tied for 56th (91-94) with a 185 in the field of 92 golfers.

In Class 3 at The Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Monett's Jaxon Bailey (74-77, 151) tied for 14th place, teammate David Southard tied for 60th (85-83, 168), Mount Vernon's Carter Melrick tied for 66th (83-89, 172), Aurora's Luke Stellwagen tied for 75th (91-88, 179), and Cassville's Dennis Craig finished tied for 80th (93-87, 180).