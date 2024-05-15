CJ golfers finish third, Webb City seventh in Class 4 golf

May 15—With all five classes wrapping up their golf seasons on Tuesday, it was the Carl Junction Bulldogs that emerged as the area's most successful squad with a third-place team finish in the Class 3 tournament at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

Webb City also qualified as a team and finished in seventh place.

The Bulldogs shot 646 as a team, behind winner Poplar Bluff (595) and Rolla (621). Webb City finished with a team total of 678.

Carl Junction's Jack Spencer (75-76) and Webb City's Cooper Forth (74-77) tied for sixth place with 151, seven over.

CJ's Logan Lowery (79-81) finished tied for 22nd in the field of 91 with a 16-over 160. Teammate Tommy Walker (80-81) tied for 29th with a 17-over 161.

Webb City's Levi Lassiter tied for 46th with a 24-over 168 (85-83) and CJ's Austin Baker came in tied for 66th (88-86) with a 174. Webb City's Jackson Lucas was two strokes behind that and finished in 68th place (90-86) with 176.

Braden McKee, of Webb City tied for 81st (96-87) with 183 with Carl Junction's Cruz Boren (89-94).

The Bulldogs and the Cardinals are the only area schools to qualify as teams, but a number of golfers qualified individually for the state tournament.

Class 2

In the Class 2 championships at Kansas City's Paradise Pointe, Thomas Jefferson's Jack Twiss finished in a tie for 18th place with a 27-over 171. Twiss moved up 18 spots from Monday's finish with an 82 on Tuesday after shooting 87 on Monday.

Sarcoxie's Matthew Swayne finished in a tie for 31st (86-89) at 175. Teammate Eli Ellis was one stroke back at 33rd (90-86) with a 176.

Lamar's Koen Littlejohn finished tied for 56th (91-94) with a 185 in the field of 92 golfers.

In Class 3 at The Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Monett's Jaxon Bailey (74-77, 151) tied for 14th place, teammate David Southard tied for 60th (85-83, 168), Mount Vernon's Carter Melrick tied for 66th (83-89, 172), Aurora's Luke Stellwagen tied for 75th (91-88, 179), and Cassville's Dennis Craig finished tied for 80th (93-87, 180).