Bears' Javon Wims suspended 2 games for punch, C.J. Gardner-Johnson denies he spit on him

Javon Wims sucker punched C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday, setting off a melee between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

The NFL announced on Monday that the Bears wide receiver will be suspended two games without pay for violating the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules. Wims will miss upcoming games against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings barring a successful appeal.

Wims has started one game for Chicago this season, tallying five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Did Gardner-Johnson spit on Wims?

It wasn’t clear on Sunday what set Wims off. On Monday, NFL Network reported that Wims told Bears officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him, a report the Saints cornerback denied when speaking with reporters.

“It ain't got nothing to do with me,” Gardner-Johnson said Monday, per ESPN. “If he's acting out, that's on him. It wasn't no incident. We won the game. I mean, everybody, it's a lot of he said, he said.

“Ain't nothing happened. Nobody got spit on.”

Video shows rising tension between players

There’s no video evidence of Gardner-Johnson spitting on Wims. But video from the Fox broadcast does show tension mounting between the two players, including Gardner-Johnson ripping Wims’ mouthpiece off his facemask in the third quarter.

THREAD: My Zapruder breakdown of the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson/Javon Wims beef.



It begins on this play on the Bears’ first possession of the second half. After exchanging some words, CJGJ rips Wims’ mouthpiece off and it falls onto the ground. pic.twitter.com/wwQgcbKdJ5 — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 2, 2020

Gardner-Johnson’s been punched before

Gardner-Johnson has a reputation for getting under the skin of opponents and even reportedly prompted teammate Michael Thomas to punch him in practice this season, leading to the Saints suspending their All-Pro receiver for a game.

Gardner-Johnson continued to taunt Wims on social media Sunday after the Saints’ victory over the Bears.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s reply to getting punched during the game:



“That man punch like a female 😂

“Don’t cap for the gram 💯 “ pic.twitter.com/xd8dkBGRFX — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 2, 2020

“It's football. Guys get chippy,” Gardner-Johnson said on Monday. “I don't know what to tell you. I wouldn't be here today if I'm not me. So I'm not gonna change for nobody.”

