C.J. Gardner-Johnson continues to taunt Tom Brady long after Saints' shutout of Bucs

Shutting Tom Brady out wasn't enough for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

A day after intercepting the seven-time Super Bowl champion in a stunning 9-0 shutout, the New Orleans Saints cornerback was still going after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

During the game, Brady took out the frustrations of his first shutout loss since 2006 on a sideline tablet (see the video below). On Monday, Gardner-Johnson was kind enough to reach out to Microsoft to see if it could hook up Brady with a new one.

Hey @Microsoft @surface , can y’all send me a new Surface Tablet? I need to give it to a friend who broke his. Thank you and Merry Christmas 😇 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) December 20, 2021

Microsoft didn't respond.

The well-earned troll job arrived after the Saints held Brady to 214 yards and an interception on 48 pass attempts. They sacked Brady four times and forced a fumble that Brady lost. As previously noted, Gardner-Johnson was responsible for Brady's interception, a fourth-quarter pick that all but ended the game.

He also provided the moment of the game, engaging in some supremely satisfied face time with Brady during a break in play.

Ceedy Duce is making the most of Sunday's shutout. It's hard to blame him. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Since Brady arrived in Tampa, the Saints are 4-0 against the Bucs. Two of Johnson's four career interceptions have come against Brady this season. Shutting out the Bucs is an outstanding bet for the highlight of the 2021 Saints season.

It's hard to blame Gardner-Johnson for making the most of it.