CJ Felder rejoining Florida basketball team ahead of Alabama matchup

After missing eight games over three weeks away from the team, forward CJ Felder is rejoining the Florida Gators, according to Chris Harry of the University Athletic Association.

Felder started the season off as a member of the Gators’ starting five, averaging 17 minutes per game through Florida’s first eight contests. Head coach Todd Golden switched up the lineup against Stetson on Dec. 4, moving Felder to the bench and decreasing his playing time significantly. He averaged just under nine minutes per game off the bench before stepping away from the team.

The hiatus and lack of playing time appear to be unrelated, and Felder’s absence was described as a personal decision at the time. Golden openly said that Felder was welcome back to the team, but the expectation was that he’d be out for the rest of the year.

#Gators will welcome back CJ Felder to squad today. After taking a few weeks for personal reasons, he will practice with the team and travel to Alabama. — Chris Harry (@GatorsChris) February 7, 2023

Felder’s return is a good thing for both him and Florida. The Gators lack depth in the frontcourt with Colin Castleton and Jason Jitoboh as the only true big men on the roster. Felder isn’t massive, but he provides a bit more size to the four than Will Richard does.

Alex Fudge will still likely serve as the team’s starting power forward, but Felder should slip right back into his old role now that he’s settled. It’s unclear if he’ll participate in Florida’s game against Alabama on Wednesday, but he will travel with the team for it.

