CJ Elleby, Kyle Smith dish on WSU men's basketball's biggest personalities

Washington State forward CJ Elleby and head coach Kyle Smith give their takes on which Cougars have the biggest personalities on the team this year. Elleby couldn't decide between teammates Jeff Pollard and Marvin Cannon, while Smith was clear that it's actually Elleby who leads in the category. Catch more from the Cougs on Pac-12 Playlist Friday, February 28th at 10 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

