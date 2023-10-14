CJ Dippre injury update: Why Alabama tight end left Arkansas game with 'lower extremity' issue

Tight end CJ Dippre left Saturday's game against Arkansas with an apparent leg injury after a drive early in the second half.

The Maryland transfer has five catches for 104 yards so far this season. He had no catches against Arkansas before leaving the game. Danny Lewis took his place in the Alabama offense for the rest of the game. Lewis is a redshirt freshman who has appeared in 11 games in his Alabama career.

The Crimson Tide pulled out the win over the Razorbacks, 27-24, after getting outscored 15-3 in the second half. Nick Saban's team once held a 24-3 lead over Sam Pittman's Arkansas team.

CJ Dippre injury update

Dippre suffered a lower extremity injury and did not return to the game. The injury appeared to occur on the Crimson Tide's first drive out of the second half during a Jalen Milroe throwaway near the goal line. The drive ended with a Will Reichard field goal to move him further up the NCAA scoring records list.

Dippre was seen on the sideline without his pads and on crutches, though he didn't have a walking boot on.

Nick Saban on CJ Dippre injury

"I don't think they're bad hurt," Saban said of injuries to Dippre and Trez Marshall. "One guy has a pulled muscle. The other guy's got bruised ribs. I can't tell you the extent of those injuries."

