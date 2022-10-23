CJ Cup in South Carolina payout: Rory McIlroy closing in on No. 2 in career earnings
Rory McIlroy earned his 23rd PGA Tour victory, reclaimed world No. 1 and pocketed nearly $2 million in winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina.
McIlroy crossed the $68 million mark in official career PGA Tour earnings, getting him closer to No. 2 on the all-time list. McIlroy is currently fourth, with Vijay Singh ($71,236,216) third and Jim Furyk ($71,507,269) second.
Tiger Woods is No. 1 with $120,895,206.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for McIlroy and the rest of the field in the no-cut event at Congaree:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Rory McIlroy
500.00
1,890,000.00
2
Kurt Kitayama
300.00
1,134,000.00
3
K.H. Lee
190.00
714,000.00
T4
Tommy Fleetwood
122.50
462,000.00
T4
Jon Rahm
122.50
462,000.00
6
Aaron Wise
100.00
378,000.00
T7
Sam Burns
82.50
316,312.50
T7
Lee Hodges
82.50
316,312.50
T7
Billy Horschel
82.50
316,312.50
T7
Brendon Todd
82.50
316,312.50
T11
Jason Day
67.50
252,000.00
T11
Tom Kim
67.50
252,000.00
T13
Cam Davis
55.20
189,756.00
T13
Matt Fitzpatrick
55.20
189,756.00
T13
Tyrrell Hatton
55.20
189,756.00
T13
Tom Hoge
55.20
189,756.00
T13
Taylor Montgomery
55.20
189,756.00
T18
Maverick McNealy
47.00
144,480.00
T18
Mito Pereira
47.00
144,480.00
T18
Brendan Steele
47.00
144,480.00
T21
Keegan Bradley
42.00
119,280.00
T21
Viktor Hovland
42.00
119,280.00
T23
Corey Conners
34.83
88,305.00
T23
Brian Harman
34.83
88,305.00
T23
Max Homa
34.83
88,305.00
T23
Shane Lowry
34.83
88,305.00
T23
Taylor Moore
34.83
88,305.00
T23
Cameron Young
34.83
88,305.00
T29
Wyndham Clark
26.50
65,730.00
T29
Matt Kuchar
26.50
65,730.00
T29
Collin Morikawa
26.50
65,730.00
T29
Andrew Putnam
26.50
65,730.00
T29
Justin Suh
26.50
65,730.00
T34
Rickie Fowler
21.00
54,180.00
T34
Sungjae Im
21.00
54,180.00
T34
Hideki Matsuyama
21.00
54,180.00
T37
Bio Kim
-
46,830.00
T37
Denny McCarthy
18.00
46,830.00
T37
Alex Noren
18.00
46,830.00
T40
Harris English
14.00
38,430.00
T40
Keith Mitchell
14.00
38,430.00
T40
Sebastián Muñoz
14.00
38,430.00
T40
Justin Thomas
14.00
38,430.00
T40
Danny Willett
14.00
38,430.00
T45
Emiliano Grillo
10.25
29,085.00
T45
Russell Henley
10.25
29,085.00
T45
Ryan Palmer
10.25
29,085.00
T45
Scottie Scheffler
10.25
29,085.00
T49
Adam Hadwin
8.50
24,010.00
T49
Sanghyun Park
-
24,010.00
T49
Seamus Power
8.50
24,010.00
T52
Si Woo Kim
6.40
21,840.00
T52
Chris Kirk
6.40
21,840.00
T52
Davis Riley
6.40
21,840.00
T52
Webb Simpson
6.40
21,840.00
T52
Alex Smalley
6.40
21,840.00
T52
Jordan Spieth
6.40
21,840.00
T58
Lucas Glover
5.10
20,685.00
T58
Luke List
5.10
20,685.00
T58
J.J. Spaun
5.10
20,685.00
T58
Scott Stallings
5.10
20,685.00
T62
Byeong Hun An
4.50
20,055.00
T62
Sepp Straka
4.50
20,055.00
64
S.H. Kim
4.20
19,740.00
T65
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
3.90
19,425.00
T65
John Huh
3.90
19,425.00
T67
Troy Merritt
3.30
18,795.00
T67
J.T. Poston
3.30
18,795.00
T67
Sahith Theegala
3.30
18,795.00
T67
Gary Woodland
3.30
18,795.00
71
Trey Mullinax
2.90
18,270.00
T72
Chanmin Jung
-
17,850.00
T72
Kevin Kisner
2.70
17,850.00
T72
Chez Reavie
2.70
17,850.00
75
Yongjun Bae
-
17,430.00
76
Sanghun Shin
-
17,220.00
T77
Yeongsu Kim
-
16,905.00
T77
Yoseop Seo
-
16,905.00