CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s CJ Cup has been moved to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas this week instead of its usual home at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, Korea. The pandemic hasn’t only impacted the event’s location this year, either.

The field took a hit on Tuesday afternoon with news of world No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrawing from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek after testing positive for COVID-19. Tony Finau has also withdrawn.

Those two players aside, it’s a pretty strong field at Shadow Creek, host of The Match that saw Phil Mickelson defeat Tiger Woods for the $10 million grand prize. From tee times to TV info, here’s everything you need to know for the opening round of play on Thursday. All times listed in Eastern.

Tee times

1st tee

10th tee

TV, streaming information

Thursday Oct. 15

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-8 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-8 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-8 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-8 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

