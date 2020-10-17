CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Xander Schauffele authored some start at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. The No. 8 player in the Official World Golf Ranking had seven birdies on the back nine, where he started, before making the turn and cooling off.

Schauffele only had a single birdie on his closing nine, but it was good enough for a second-round 64 which gave him the lead at 14 under entering the weekend. From here, Schauffele will try to hold on for a fifth PGA Tour title.

Tyrrell Hatton might have something to do with that outcome. He sits at 11 under, three shots behind Schauffele. Russell Henley is another shot back in third. Both men had 68 on Friday.

Check out tee times and viewing info for Saturday’s third round of the CJ Cup. All times are listed in eastern.

Tee times

1st tee

10th tee



TV, streaming information

Saturday, Oct. 17

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-8 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-8 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

