CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Xander Schauffele authored some start at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. The No. 8 player in the Official World Golf Ranking had seven birdies on the back nine, where he started, before making the turn and cooling off.
Schauffele only had a single birdie on his closing nine, but it was good enough for a second-round 64 which gave him the lead at 14 under entering the weekend. From here, Schauffele will try to hold on for a fifth PGA Tour title.
Tyrrell Hatton might have something to do with that outcome. He sits at 11 under, three shots behind Schauffele. Russell Henley is another shot back in third. Both men had 68 on Friday.
Check out tee times and viewing info for Saturday’s third round of the CJ Cup. All times are listed in eastern.
CJ Cup: Leaderboard | Photos
Tee times
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|12:25 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Smith
|12:36 p.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Cantlay, Hanbyeol Kim
|12:47 p.m.
|Richy Werenski, Abraham Ancer, Tom Hoge
|12:58 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
|1:09 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler
|1:20 p.m.
|Mark Hubbard, Daniel Berger, Sebastian Munoz
|1:31 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland, Harris English
|1:42 p.m.
|Andrew Landry, Jason Day, Jon Rahm
|1:53 p.m.
|Harry Higgs, Ian Poulter, Billy Horschel
|2:04 p.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Tyler Duncan, Hideki Matsuyama
|2:15 p.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lanto Griffin, Justin Thomas
|2:26 p.m.
|Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Collin Morikawa
|2:37 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley
10th tee
|Tee time
|Players
|12:25 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Si Woo Kim
|12:36 p.m.
|
Danny Lee, Robby Shelton, Ryan Palmer
|12:47 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Marc Leishman, Sung Kang
|12:58 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor
|1:09 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
|1:20 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Joohyung Kim, Jim Herman
|1:31 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Seonghyeon Kim, Corey Conners
|1:42 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, J.T. Poston
|1:53 p.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood
|2:04 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Tae Hee Lee, Alex Noren
|2:15 p.m.
|Adam Long, Brendon Todd, Jeongwoo Ham
|2:26 p.m.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Paul Casey, Michael Thompson
|2:37 p.m.
|Brendan Steele, Jaekyeong Lee, Matthew Wolff
TV, streaming information
Saturday, Oct. 17
TV
PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-8 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
TV
PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-8 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.