CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
With 18 holes left of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, Canadian Taylor Pendrith holds a one-shot lead over 36-hole leader Jake Knapp at 19 under.
Pendrith used back-to-back eagle chip-ins on his front nine to propel himself into the lead.
After consecutive 64s to open the week, Knapp couldn’t get anything to fall with the putter until the 18th hole Saturday and signed for a 4-under 67.
TPC Craig Ranch is a 7,414-yard, par-71 layout.
The purse at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. All times listed are ET.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
11 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, Jorge Campillo
11:12 a.m.
Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, Nico Echavarria
11:24 a.m.
Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk
11:36 a.m.
Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, Andrew Novak
11:48 a.m.
S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup
12 p.m.
Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
12:12 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim
12:24 p.m.
Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee
12:36 p.m.
Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Ben An
12:48 p.m.
Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft
1 p.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles
10th tee
Tee time
Players
11 a.m.
Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
11:12 a.m.
Ryo Hisatsune, Rafeal Campos, Kevin Dougherty
11:24 a.m.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, Ryan McCormick
11:36 a.m.
Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, Tom Hoge
11:48 a.m.
David Skinns, Austin Cook, MAx McGreevy
12 p.m.
Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, Tom Kim
12:12 p.m.
Kris Kim, Tyson Alexander, Martin Laird
12:24 p.m.
Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy
12:36 p.m.
Ben Martin, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes
12:48 p.m.
Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, S.Y. Noh
1 p.m.
Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Tom Whitney
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, May 5
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m