CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

With 18 holes left of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, Canadian Taylor Pendrith holds a one-shot lead over 36-hole leader Jake Knapp at 19 under.

Pendrith used back-to-back eagle chip-ins on his front nine to propel himself into the lead.

After consecutive 64s to open the week, Knapp couldn’t get anything to fall with the putter until the 18th hole Saturday and signed for a 4-under 67.

TPC Craig Ranch is a 7,414-yard, par-71 layout.

The purse at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 11 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, Jorge Campillo 11:12 a.m. Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, Nico Echavarria 11:24 a.m. Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk 11:36 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, Andrew Novak 11:48 a.m. S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup 12 p.m. Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai 12:12 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim 12:24 p.m. Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee 12:36 p.m. Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Ben An 12:48 p.m. Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft 1 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles

10th tee

Tee time Players 11 a.m. Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu 11:12 a.m. Ryo Hisatsune, Rafeal Campos, Kevin Dougherty 11:24 a.m. Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, Ryan McCormick 11:36 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, Tom Hoge 11:48 a.m. David Skinns, Austin Cook, MAx McGreevy 12 p.m. Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, Tom Kim 12:12 p.m. Kris Kim, Tyson Alexander, Martin Laird 12:24 p.m. Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy 12:36 p.m. Ben Martin, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes 12:48 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, S.Y. Noh 1 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Tom Whitney

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, May 5

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

