Advertisement

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 prize-money payout from $9.5 million purse

Golf Channel
·1 min read
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 prize-money payout from $9.5 million purse

Jason Day returns to defend his title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, this week's PGA Tour stop.

There is a $9.5 million purse on offer with $1.71 million going to the winner. The top 65 and ties through 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will make the cut.

Here's a look at how the prize money will be distributed, depending on how many players advance to the final two rounds.

FINISH

EARNINGS

1

$1,710,000

2

$1,035,500

3

$655,500

4

$465,500

5

$389,500

6

$344,375

7

$320,625

8

$296,875

9

$277,875

10

$258,875

11

$239,875

12

$220,875

13

$201,875

14

$182,875

15

$173,375

16

$163,875

17

$154,375

18

$144,875

19

$135,375

20

$125,875

21

$116,375

22

$106,875

23

$99,275

24

$91,675

25

$84,075

26

$76,475

27

$73,625

28

$70,775

29

$67,925

30

$65,075

31

$62,225

32

$59,375

33

$56,525

34

$54,150

35

$51,775

36

$49,400

37

$47,025

38

$45,125

39

$43,225

40

$41,325

41

$39,425

42

$37,525

43

$35,625

44

$33,725

45

$31,825

46

$29,925

47

$28,025

48

$26,505

49

$25,175

50

$24,415

51

$23,845

52

$23,275

53

$22,895

54

$22,515

55

$22,325

56

$22,135

57

$21,945

58

$21,755

59

$21,565

60

$21,375

61

$21,185

62

$20,995

63

$20,805

64

$20,615

65

$20,425