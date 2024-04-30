CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 prize-money payout from $9.5 million purse
Jason Day returns to defend his title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, this week's PGA Tour stop.
There is a $9.5 million purse on offer with $1.71 million going to the winner. The top 65 and ties through 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will make the cut.
Here's a look at how the prize money will be distributed, depending on how many players advance to the final two rounds.
FINISH
EARNINGS
1
$1,710,000
2
$1,035,500
3
$655,500
4
$465,500
5
$389,500
6
$344,375
7
$320,625
8
$296,875
9
$277,875
10
$258,875
11
$239,875
12
$220,875
13
$201,875
14
$182,875
15
$173,375
16
$163,875
17
$154,375
18
$144,875
19
$135,375
20
$125,875
21
$116,375
22
$106,875
23
$99,275
24
$91,675
25
$84,075
26
$76,475
27
$73,625
28
$70,775
29
$67,925
30
$65,075
31
$62,225
32
$59,375
33
$56,525
34
$54,150
35
$51,775
36
$49,400
37
$47,025
38
$45,125
39
$43,225
40
$41,325
41
$39,425
42
$37,525
43
$35,625
44
$33,725
45
$31,825
46
$29,925
47
$28,025
48
$26,505
49
$25,175
50
$24,415
51
$23,845
52
$23,275
53
$22,895
54
$22,515
55
$22,325
56
$22,135
57
$21,945
58
$21,755
59
$21,565
60
$21,375
61
$21,185
62
$20,995
63
$20,805
64
$20,615
65
$20,425