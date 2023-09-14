CJ and André predict the winner of every Week 2 Cape Cod high school football game

The Cape Cod high school football season has officially begun.

Out of the 13 teams, only five came away with a Week 1 victory, but the season is still young. With the football season back underway, that means its time to bring back me (CJ) and André's weekly picks for each game.

In Week 2, we have football for three days with one game Thursday, nine on Friday, and one on Saturday. Nine teams will go on the road to face opponents, while four will host home games.

There are only two games with Cape teams facing off against each other on Friday (Cape Tech at Monomoy) and Saturday (Nantucket at Mashpee).

While five teams will look to start their season 2-0, nine will be looking for their first wins of the year.

Here here our first football predictions for the 2023 season.

Thursday

Marlborough (1-0) at Falmouth (0-1), 6 p.m.

Falmouth had a rough start to the season under new head coach, and former assistant coach, Timothy Medeiros with a 22-0 loss to Plymouth North. The same team they beat 20-6 last season in their opener. On the flip side, Marlborough started its season with a 28-21 over Tantasqua. Both of those games are in the past, and it is a fresh week.

For the Clippers, they will look to get their offense going this week. The loss of the senior class may be showing early, but they can adjust and get back on track this week. Now that they have the first game under their belt, the Clippers know what they need to work on.

I think the Clippers still need some time to figure out their schemes on both sides of the ball, and facing an experienced Marlborough team early in the season does not help.

CJ's pick: Marlborough 24, Falmouth 13

Falmouth's first game of the season was a bit of a struggle against Plymouth North. Last year's Cape and Islands League champions were a senior-heavy team, and now are looking to replace their production. That was always going to be the challenge facing new head coach Timothy Medeiros, and after the week one loss, he has a better idea of where his team is, and what their strengths are.

Psychologically, this week could be crucial for the Clippers. The difference between being 1-1 and 0-2 going into to a pair of successive road games can't be understated. I think this game gives the Clippers a chance to make a statement about the type of team they want to be in 2023, and that's why I think they'll be victorious in a tight matchup.

André's pick: Falmouth 22, Marlborough 20

Friday

Cape Tech (0-0) at Monomoy (1-0), 6 p.m.

The first of the two Cape matchups this weekend. Monomoy picked up a 22-14 road win over Wareham to start their season. Cape Tech will be starting its season this weekend, which I think gives the advantage to the Sharks with a game already under their belt.

The Sharks beat the Crusaders twice last season, outscoring them 68-22. The Crusaders last win over the Sharks was in 2016, and I think that streak continues this season. Playing their first game on the road against a team that has their number is not the best way to start for Cape Tech. The Sharks will look to start their season 2-0 for the first time under head coach Rob Sliney.

CJ's pick: Monomoy 28, Cape Tech 12

These are two teams that know each other very well. Not only do they play each other regularly, but the two teams hold joint practices as well, with familiarity also extending to the two respective coaching staffs. There's a tremendous amount of respect on both sides.

Ultimately, I think this game will be won by Monomoy's experience. The Sharks only lost a couple of starters off of last year's team and I think on the field, those reps will make a difference. The Sharks played solid football week one in their win over Wareham, and I just think that they'll be a tough opening opponent for the Crusaders.

André's pick: Monomoy 24, Cape Tech 14

Martha’s Vineyard (1-0) at Cardinal Spellman (1-0), 6 p.m.

Both teams come into this matchup with a win last week. Cardinal Spellman beat another Cape team in Sandwich (more on them in a little bit) 21-7 on the road to start their season. The Vineyarders also had a strong outing in their first game with a 40-20 win over Sutton. What's more impressive than both of those wins, may be the play of Vineyarders sophomore running back Guilherme Oliveira. He rushed six times for 197 yards and three touchdowns (that is not a typo), and on defense had six tackles and an interception.

These two teams are facing off for the first time in over a decade (2012) and Cardinal Spellman won 31-6. Both teams have different teams since then. The way Martha's Vineyard offense looked last week, they may be a team that should not be overlooked. The 40 first week points was the most they scored since 2020, so they are heading in the right direction.

The Vineyarders do have to respect that this Cardinal Spellman team went to the Division 6 state tourney semifinals last season. I think that playoff experience is the biggest difference in this one.

CJ's pick: Cardinal Spellman 20, Martha's Vineyard 14

Martha's Vineyard's week one win over Sutton was one that caught my eye. It was enough for me to lock them into the third spot on my power rankings earlier this week, and was a clear sign that in year two, head coach Tony Motolla has made his mark on the team.

The Vineyarders amassed over 300 yards on the ground in that week one victory, and that's something that will have to be the focus again as they travel off the Islands for the first time this season. The best way to make your presence felt on the road, is to be able to establish the run game. That has to be the biggest key for the Vineyarders if they want to open their season 2-0.

André's Pick: Martha's Vineyard 30, Cardinal Spellman 24

St. John Paul II (0-1) at Tech Boston Academy (1-0), 6 p.m.

The Lions started off their game against Holbrook last week down 24-0 at halftime. However, in the second half they looked like a different team as they outscored them 28-20. Although they still lost (44-28), it showed that they never gave up and can carry over that momentum this week. Tech Boston Academy won 18-12 over English (Boston) last week, and will now host its second straight home game.

Tech Boston Academy has always known how to put points on the board, and JPII has struggled with stopping teams from scoring recently. That combination does not fair well for the Lions on the road. Although they have shown signs of scoring a lot of points on offense, they have to figure out how to keep teams off the scoreboard.

CJ's pick: Tech Boston Academy 28, St. John Paul II 14

Like CJ said, if the Lions want to get win number one of the season, a better start to the game is essential. Tech Boston scored at least 25 points in all of its wins last season (six), and scored 30 or more in four of those games. The Lions proved in the second half of their week one loss to Holbrook that they're capable of putting up points, and quickly, but they can't afford to go down big early.

André's Pick: Tech Boston 27, St. John Paul II 16

Sandwich (0-1) at Plymouth North (1-0), 6 p.m.

The debut of Robert Lomp at the helm resulted in a 21-7 loss to the aforementioned Cardinal Spellman. The seven points from week one from Sandwich shows they miss last season's MVP Brady Carroll. Plymouth North had a strong shutout win over Falmouth (22-0). Now, that the first game jitters are out the way, the Blue Knights have a chance to go over film and get things right before the next game. These two will meet on the field for the first time since 2013, when Plymouth North won 21-0. I think the Blue Knights bounce back in this and give Lomp his first victory of the season.

CJ's pick: Sandwich 21, Plymouth North 17.

The Blue Knights were going to have an adjustment after losing so much senior leadership and on-field production. It's a new look for the 2023 team, and they got off to a slow start in week one. However, Lomp had high expectations for this team, and his players have enjoyed life under the new head coach so far. There's still plenty of talent on this Sandwich team, and I expect a bounce back from the Blue Knights in week two.

André's Pick: Sandwich 24, Plymouth North 16.

South Shore (1-0) at Bourne (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Another matchup of two 1-0 teams will be familiar foes facing off against each other. At this time last season, South Shore handed the Canalmen a 48-27 loss, so the Canalmen will be looking for some revenge. Behind utility player Ty Kelley, Bourne gave up no points and won 21-0 over Upper Cape. Although the Canalmen looked impressive, South Shore made a statement as they beat the Div. 8 state champs, who went unbeaten last season, 33-12 last week. Beating a team like that by three scores is hard to outdo. I think the confidence of South Shore's win will lead them to 2-0 on the season.

CJ's pick: South Shore 27, Bourne 10.

It was the Ty Kelley show in week one for the Canalmen as the do-everything player led his team to a 21-0 shutout victory. A shutout where they didn't allow their opponent to enter the red zone speaks for itself, and is about the best way for a defensive unit to start the season. However, this week's opponent presents a different offensive challenge. Like CJ said, hanging 33 points on the defending state champions is no small feat, and the Canalmen will have to be ready to play from the opening kick, in order to be successful in this game.

Ultimately, I worry that Bourne won't have enough options offensively to match South Shore's offensive productivity, which I think will be the difference.

André's Pick: South Shore 30, Bourne 16

Dennis-Yarmouth (1-0) at Dighton-Rehoboth (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

The Dolphins offense put up 40 points against a Mashpee team that was in the playoffs a season ago, but they also gave up 38 points on defense. Unlike D-Y, Dighton-Rehoboth had trouble scoring in a 28-0 loss to Canton. Despite the early defensive woes, the Dolphins offense should be enough right now to get them wins this season. Beating a playoff team they have not faced in the last two decades has the Dolphins feeling good about this season. QB Jayden Barber threw five TDs, and has the offense looking like a nightmare for defenses this season. If they can keep teams out of the endzone, the Dolphins may have one of their best season under head coach Chris Marsh.

CJ's pick: Dennis-Yarmouth 20, Dighton Rehoboth 6.

After the Dolphins 40-38 win over Mashpee in week one, head coach Chris Marsh said he wanted to see an improvement on the defensive side of the ball. At times against the Falcons, the Dolphins struggled with tackling and allowed a few big plays on the ground. This week's opponent, Dighton Rehoboth, failed to score in its week one loss, and the D-Y defense will have an opportunity to put up a stronger performance. Offensively, this Dolphins team can score on anybody from anywhere on the field. Jayden Barber showed vast improvement in his decision making to start year two leading the offense, and he has a wealth of receiving options at his disposal, a group which he called the best on Cape.

André's pick: Dennis-Yarmouth 32, Dighton-Rehoboth 12.

Barnstable (1-0) at New Bedford (0-1), 7 p.m.

After a down year last season (3-8), the Red Hawks put everybody on notice with a 49-14 win over Brockton last week, the most points by any Cape team in the first week. Aiden Kundel had five total TDs, and the defense also looked revamped. For New Bedford, they are coming off of a 41-0 loss to Taunton. The good news for Barnstable is, this is a team they are familiar with. They faced New Bedford last season and won 20-6. I think they will repeat that this season and pick up their second win of the season.

CJ's pick: Barnstable 27, New Bedford 6.

It's hard to declare a team "back" after just one game, but that's how convincing Barnstable's week one victory was. Last year's three win season is clearly in the rearview, and the Red Hawks look poised to make some noise this season. It's hard to choose whether the defensive or offensive effort was the more impressive performance, but suffice to say that this year's Red Hawks team is ready to go toe-to-toe with anyone this season. Confidence will be key, and with the offense and defense already firing like they are, I like Barnstable to go to 2-0 this season.

André's Pick: Barnstable 35, New Bedford 14.

Nauset (0-1) at East Bridgewater (0-1), 7 p.m.

Nauset lost 40-15 to Norwell, while East Bridgewater is coming off a game where they scored 41 points and still lost (44-41). Last season, when the Warriors faced Norwell, they did not reach the endzone one time, so it's a step in the right direction. Both teams had some struggles on defense, but they know each other very well. Last week in the second game of the season, Nauset won by one score (21-14). This game will be another close one as both teams will be fighting to avoid going 0-2, and look for their first win of the season.

CJ's pick: Nauset 27, Bristol Plymouth 21.

I'm willing to believe that Nauset's week one loss to Norwell was more of a fluke than anything else. The Warriors, led by second year head coach Jesse Peno, are still a good football team with a lot of potential this season. It's hardly time to panic. This week presents an opportunity for the Warriors to bounce back against a defense that allowed 44 points a week ago. I think getting the offense going in this one will ultimately instill a lot of confidence in the team, which I believe will translate into a win.

The biggest question will be whether or not the Warriors defense can slow down their opponents. The 41 points, albeit in a loss, is nothing to sneeze at, and Nauset will want to avoid allowing 40 plus points in back-to-back games. I think this will be a close one.

André's Pick: Nauset 32, Bristol Plymouth 28.

Upper Cape (0-1) at Bristol Plymouth (0-1), 7 p.m.

The coaching debut of Tom Pandiscio ended with a 21-0 loss at home to Bourne. They will look to redeem that loss as they go on the road this week. Bristol Plymouth struggled in their opener too as old Colony won 36-7. Both teams are looking for some answers on offense. Last season, Bristol Plymouth won 22-8 in week two. the Rams will look to avenge last season's loss and get their head coach his first win of the season. However, I think they need more time to gel together and learn the new system before they get some wins.

CJ's pick: Bristol Plymouth 20, Upper Cape 6.

Week one definitely featured some growing pains as the Rams adjust to life under Tom Pandiscio. With that being said, this week presents a new opportunity. The Rams have a revamped offensive scheme, and will be looking to see some better results on that side of the football. It'll be another road game this week against Bristol Plymouth, but the Rams should have a chance to get their offense clicking.

When a new coach takes over, progress is measured beyond just the win-loss record. While I think this game represents a chance for the Rams to move in the right direction, I think the first win will have to wait until at least week three.

André's Pick: Bristol Plymouth 24, Upper Cape 8.

Saturday

Nantucket (0-1) at Mashpee (0-1), 1 p.m.

The Falcons put up 38 points against D-Y, but still lost in week one (40-38). The Whalers also gave up 40 points in their season opener loss to Carver. Mashpee was a two-point conversion short of going into overtime, while the Whalers only managed to put up six points (40-6).

Last season these two battled to the very last whistle as Mashpee won by one point (29-28). Nantucket is coming off of a rough season, as they did not pick up their first win until the last game of the season with a 42-6 win over Holbrook/Avon. Mashpee comes off a season where they made the postseason, so both teams are looking to get back on track. While both struggled defensively last week, this game will come down to who has the better offense. I'm going to go with Mashpee this time around because of the offensive display they showed last week.

CJ's pick: Mashpee 27, Nantucket 14.

The Falcons were an incomplete two-point conversion away from typing the game with Dennis-Yarmouth. The Falcons found success in that game running the ball, and on another day, may have walked out winners. The week one loss featured mistakes from both players and coaches according to head coach Matt Triveri, and I expect them to look much cleaner in week two. Even with those mistakes, the Falcons nearly ended the back-and-forth game on top, and showed how dangerous they can be.

The Whalers allowed 40 points to their week one opponents Carver, and will have their hands full with Mashpee's rushing attack. All five of Mashpee's week one touchdowns came on the ground, and the trio of Logan Wills, Ben Squarcia, and quarterback Dominic Matteodo, form a formidable rushing attack. Ultimately, I feel the three will be too much for Nantucket to handle.

André's pick: Mashpee 30, Nantucket 16.

Contact Courtney Jacobs at cjacobs@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter/X: @CJ_Journalist.

André Simms covers high school sports for the Times. Contact him at asimms@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X/Twitter: @that1guyandre.

