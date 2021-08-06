Forecasts by Components (Avionics, Aerostructures, Undercarriages, Other), by System (Main Rotor Systems, Anti-Torque Systems, Transmission & Electrical, Flight Control, Stability Augmentation, Other), by Application (Civil Utility Helicopters, Transport Helicopters, Training Helicopters, Medical Support Helicopters, Personal Helicopters), by Type (Heavy Helicopters (>9.

0 Tons), Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons), Light Helicopters (<3.1 Tons)), by Engine (Twin Engine, Single Engine) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Civil Helicopter Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios





The Civil Helicopter Market Report 2021-2031: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters



Based on end-user requirements, helicopter manufacturers’ primary focus areas are fuel savings and operational efficiency. The need to modernise military and commercial helicopters is being driven by technological breakthroughs in the aerospace and defence sectors, as well as need for greater helicopter power performance. Manufacturers are attempting to lower the overall weight of helicopter engines in order to minimise fuel consumption and improve cost-effectiveness.



Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Helicopters



The helicopter market is expanding due to rising demand for technologically improved helicopters. The airframe, engine, and emission system of helicopters have all received technical upgrades, making them more sustainable and resilient, as well as better performing in a variety of environmental circumstances. The oil and gas industry is also seeing an increase in demand for high-performance helicopters for ferrying employees between land and offshore rigs. As a result of the increased use of helicopters in numerous industries, the need for technologically superior civil and military helicopters has increased.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising civil helicopter prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Engine Type

. Twin Engine

. Single Engine



Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

. Heavy Helicopters (>9.0 Tons)

. Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons)

. Light Helicopters (<3.1 Tons)



Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

. Civil Utility Helicopters

. Transport Helicopters

. Training Helicopters

. Medical Support Helicopters

. Personal Helicopters



Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by System

. Main Rotor Systems

. Anti-Torque Systems

. Transmission & Electrical Systems

. Flight Control Systems

. Stability Augmentation Systems

. Other Systems



Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Components

. Avionics

. Aero structures

. Undercarriages

. Other Components



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mexico Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Spain Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. France Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Japan Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Australia Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Korea Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Turkey Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Saudi Arabia Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Africa Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. UAE Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Avic XiAn Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd

. Airbus SE

. Leonardo SpA

. Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Textron Inc.

. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

. MD Helicopters, Inc.

. Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

. Joint Stock Company Russian Helicopters

. Robinson Helicopter Company

. Dynali Helicopter Company

. Columbia Helicopters, Incorporated (CHI)

. NH Industries



Overall world revenue for Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 540+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for type, engine type, component, system each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.



