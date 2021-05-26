Civale dominates Tigers again in 4-1 Cleveland victory

  • Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    1/5

    Indians Tigers Baseball

    Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser tosses the ball to first base for an out on a Cleveland Indians' Harold Ramirez ground ball in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    2/5

    Indians Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser tosses the ball to first base for an out on a Cleveland Indians' Harold Ramirez ground ball in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    3/5

    Indians Tigers Baseball

    Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman talks with home plate umpire Tim Timmons after being called out on strikes against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    4/5

    Indians Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman talks with home plate umpire Tim Timmons after being called out on strikes against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    5/5

    Indians Tigers Baseball

    Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser tosses the ball to first base for an out on a Cleveland Indians' Harold Ramirez ground ball in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman talks with home plate umpire Tim Timmons after being called out on strikes against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVE HOGG
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Civale dominated the Detroit Tigers again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the Cleveland Indians' 4-1 victory Tuesday night.

Civale improved to 7-1, becoming the American League's first seven-game winner. St. Louis' Jack Flaherty leads the majors with eight victories.

“I really feel like things are going smoothly right now,” he said. “I'm having enough success that I'm not trying to make major adjustments between starts. I can focus on minor things.”

Civale is 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings.

“I'm probably the wrong guy to ask about what he's doing, because we certainly aren't figuring anything out,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “All I know is he's got a lot of pitches we can't hit.”

Civale started the ninth but left after Jeimer Candelario singled and Miguel Cabrera walked.

“That was a great performance,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He moved the ball around and changed speeds like a veteran. He didn't walk anyone until Miggy in the ninth and he could have finished the game if we needed it.”

James Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop and walked Akil Baddoo to load the bases with one out. Willi Castro took a called third strike and Eric Haase flew out to give Karinchak his sixth save.

“I knew James was going to get the job done for me,” Civale said. “I wasn't worried if he gave up a run or two - I just wanted the victory.”

Cleveland improved to 26-20 despite recent injuries to slugger Franmil Reyes and starter Zach Plesac. The latter was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a non-displaced fracture of his right thumb.

Tarik Skubal (2-6) took the loss despite a career-high nine strikeouts, allowing two runs, six hits and a walk in five innings. Detroit has lost four straight.

Cesar Hernandez hit Skubal's second pitch over the Cleveland bullpen in left field — the major league-leading 13th homer Skubal has allowed this season.

“That's a middle-middle fastball, and when you put a 92 mph fastball right there, that's what will happen," Skubal said. “I can't do that.”

Cleveland had runners on second and third with no one out in the fourth. Owen Miller made it 2-0 with a groundout — his first major-league RBI — but Skubal escaped without further damage.

Detroit's best chance against Civale came after Badoo's two-out triple over center fielder Jordan Luplow's head in the seventh, but Castro flew out to left.

“He hit that a long way,” Luplow said of Baddoo's triple. “Playing center field here is being out on a football field.”

Luplow then gave Civale two insurance runs with a long homer to right-center field in the eighth.

“I've been able to do things to help us win a couple games here,” said Luplow, who saved Monday's 6-5 victory with a diving catch in shallow right. “I haven't been swinging well, but I'm finding ways to help.”

FREAK INJURY

Francona said Plesac injured his thumb Sunday while “rather aggressively taking off his undershirt” after being knocked out of his start against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning.

UP NEXT

The teams play the third of a four-game series on Wednesday evening, with Detroit's José Ureña (2-4, 4.62) facing Triston McKenzie (1-3, 6.89). Francona said McKenzie — demoted to Triple-A over the weekend — will be optioned back to Columbus after the game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan Luplow's two-run home run

    Jordan Luplow makes it a 4-0 Indians lead with a two-run home run in the top of the 8th inning

  • Joe Tsai Buying National Lacrosse League Expansion Team in Las Vegas

    Las Vegas is getting another professional sports franchise. Billionaire Joe Tsai has reached an agreement to bring a National Lacrosse League expansion team to Sin City. Co-founder of ecommerce giant Alibaba, Tsai owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and another NLL franchise, the San Diego Seals. The club, which doesn’t yet have a name or a […]

  • Yankees' Corey Kluber pulled with shoulder tightness 1 game removed from no-hitter

    The Yankees pitcher missed all but one inning last season with a torn muscle in his right shoulder.

  • Reports: Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, others sent home after exposure

    Multiple reports stating that a Cleveland Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19 and "several" others were sent home due to contact.

  • Yankees vs Blue Jays: Corey Kluber on the shoulder tightness that forced him to leave Tuesday’s game early | Yankees Post Game

    New York Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber explains the feeling in his shoulder that resulted in him leaving Tuesday's outing early, saying as of right now he's not alarmed and does not think this injury is similar to the one he suffered in 2020.

  • Damien Harris clearly wouldn’t mind a trade that lands Julio Jones with Patriots

    Patriots RB Damien Harris is on board for a Julio Jones trade.

  • Dolphins placed waiver claim on offensive tackle Geron Christian

    Dolphins placed waiver claim on offensive tackle Geron Christian

  • Julio Jones on Falcons: 'I'm out of there'

    All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear Monday morning that he doesn't want to return to the Atlanta Falcons. Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports, called Jones live on the show and asked him if he was going to continue his career in Atlanta. "Oh, no, man," Jones responded.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • How did Brooks Koepka, master of the majors, fall apart at PGA Championship?

    Brooks Koepka was surprisingly shaky in his final round of the PGA Championship.

  • Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for breaking COVID protocols

    The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for visiting a club May 23 in violation of the league's current COVID-19 policies. Specifically, Porzingis broke "the rule prohibiting players from going into any bar, club, lounge, or similar establishment, regardless of the player's vaccination status," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said in a statement. However, Porzingis was not suspended and will not be forced to miss time during the Mavericks' first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Leah McCourt turns tables with upkick, submits Janay Harding in wild Bellator 259 finish

    The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.

  • Simone Biles is inspiring in her unapologetic brilliance

    She won't do less because the gymnastics federation can't catch up to her superiority.

  • Bellator 259 live and official results

    Bellator 259 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Washington Wizards

    The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

  • Sergio Agüero breaks record for most Premier League goals scored for one club

    Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.