Ciudad de México Capitanes vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Game Highlights

Gold and Black

This was Purdue's first chance to really find out about itself, to be tested in a meaningful way for the first time, on a stage the Boilermakers hope to spend so much more of their season playing on. If there was one big takeaway for the nation's sixth-ranked team following its 93-84 win over No. 18 North Carolina, it might have been this. "We're resilient," Jaden Ivey said.