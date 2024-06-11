City's impact at previous European Championships

Euro 2024 is almost here, with 14 City players set to battle it out amongst the 24 teams in Germany.

We are the most represented club at the tournament, with Italian champions Inter next on 13.

Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Kyle Walker are all involved.

Euro 2024 | City-themed group stage guide

It’s not the first time we’ve had a prominent role to play in one of international football’s premier competitions.

In total, 52 City players have been named in their national team squads across every edition of the European Championship.

Here we’ll run through all of those who have gone before…

Euro 2020

We also had 14 representatives at Euro 2020, which was actually played in 2021 due to COVID-19.

That was the second most of any side that year, with 15 Chelsea players in attendance.

Walker, Stones, Foden and Raheem Sterling made it all the way to the final with England, but lost to Italy on penalties.

Stones was Gareth Southgate’s most used outfield player, with 679 minutes across the tournament while Sterling and Walker were fifth and sixth respectively.

WATCH: In Conversation with John Stones | Official Man City Podcast

We had eight players involved at the semi-final stage thanks to Spain’s last four appearance against Italy. Aymeric Laporte played every minute while Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia and Rodrigo were all used in rotation.

De Bruyne and Oleksandr Zinchenko both went home at the quarter-final stage after defeats for Belgium and Ukraine against Italy and England respectively.

De Bruyne had previously knocked out team-mates Dias and Bernardo in the Round of 16, while Ake’s tournament finished there with defeat to Czech Republic.

It was one to forget for Ilkay Gundogan’s Germany, who lost to England at the same stage.

Euro 2016

Six City players went to Euro 2016 in France.

French defenders Eliaquim Mangala and Bacary Sagna were part of the squad of beaten finalists France, with Sagna one of three ever-presents.

De Bruyne’s Belgium were shocked at the quarter-final stage by a spirited Wales side.

Joe Hart and Sterling went home at the Round of 16 after England’s loss to Iceland, as did David Silva, when Spain lost to Italy.

WATCH: 2023/24 season highlights: Kevin De Bruyne

Euro 2012

David Silva was at his magnificent best as Spain made it three tournament successes in a row.

No player registered more than El Mago’s three assists, with only Andrey Arshavin and Steven Gerrard able to match him.

Our man also scored twice in a highly productive 411 minutes on the pitch across the tournament.

One of those goals broke the deadlock in the 4-0 rout of Mario Balotelli’s Italy in the final.

WATCH: Every David Silva goal for City

Silva and Balotelli were two of eight City men at the tournament.

Italy had previously knocked out England, with three City representatives in Hart, Joleon Lescott and James Milner, at the quarter-final stage.

French duo Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy lost in the last eight to Spain, but it was troubled tournament for Nigel de Jong and 2010 World Cup finalists Netherlands, who were bottom of the ‘Group of Death’ with Germany, Portugal and Denmark.

Euro 2008

Of City’s four players at Euro 2008, Vedran Corluka was the only to progress through the group stages.

His Croatia side put in one of the most memorable performances of the competition by beating Germany but then lost on penalties against Turkey in the quarter-final.

Switzerland and Gelson Fernandes, Greece and Georgios Samaras and Sweden’s Andreas Isaksson all left the competition at the group stage.

WATCH: The Sven Year

Euro 2004

City goalkeeper David James was England’s number one for their Euro 2004 campaign that ended at the quarter-finals with a penalties loss to Portugal.

Our only other representative in the tournament was Paul Bosvelt, who made one substitute appearance for semi-finalists Netherlands.

Euro 1992

Keith Curle covered at right-back for England in their opening game of the tournament – a 0-0 draw with eventual winners Denmark.

He didn’t play again as they drew with France before losing to Sweden and heading home.

Euro 1980

Joe Corrigan was the unused goalkeeper in England’s squad for this tournament, with Ray Clemence and Peter Shilton sharing the duties in the Three Lions’ three games.

Euro 1968

Only four teams were at the final tournament in the summer of 1968 in Italy.

Colin Bell and Mike Summerbee were two of the best players in English football at the time, but were unused substitutes as world champions England lost 1-0 to Yugoslavia in the semi-final.

WATCH: Bell, Lee and Summerbee statue revealed