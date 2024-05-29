City win at Football Business Awards

Manchester City has been acknowledged at this year’s Football Business Awards, receiving the Gold award for ‘Football Technology’ for ‘CityPlay’, in addition to the club’s in-house creative agency ‘City Studios’ also receiving a Bronze award in the ‘Agency of the Year’ category.

‘CityPlay’ is a wearable technology product, forged from a collaboration between Manchester City and Playermaker, designed to transform football training and performance analysis.

This initiative combines Playermaker’s smart wearable football tracker and builds on Manchester City’s football expertise to drive insight, enhance football performance, provide comprehensive coaching analytics and engage fans in unique ways.

Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director Football Education, Recreation and Partner Clubs at City Football Group, said: "We at Manchester City are driven to share our unique football expertise so that we can give the grassroots community the tools to grow and improve.

"CityPlay does that, and being recognised with the Gold award at this year’s Football Business Awards not only signifies this, but also showcases the unique collaboration we have with Playermaker."

The club’s in-house creative agency also received a Bronze award for ‘Agency of the Year’.

Launched in 2022, City Studios is the club’s world class creative content and production hub that produces club and partner content, as well as documentaries including the club’s latest docuseries, ‘Together: Treble Winners’, which was exclusively released on Netflix earlier this year.

Both awards were presented to the club at the event held last Friday at The Brewery, London.

Commenting on the double accolade, Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing and Fan Experience Officer at City Football Group said: "We are delighted to win Gold in the Football Technology category and Bronze in the Agency of Year category at this year’s Football Business Awards.

"Being recognised for these awards is further proof of the club’s innovation and forward thinking strategy and shows the value in our investment as a club in these areas and beyond.

"City Studios has enhanced our content offering across all channels for our fans and CityPlay is a unique collaboration with Playermaker providing another connection with Manchester City for young players across the world and we’re proud to have secured these awards."