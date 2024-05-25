🚨 City and Utd name starting XIs for all-Manchester FA Cup final

Manchester City and Manchester United have named their starting XIs for Saturday's FA Cup final.





For the second year in a row it's an all-Manchester affair at Wembley as Pep Guardiola's side look to complete consecutive Doubles.

Stefan Ortega starts in goal for City following Ederson injury whilst Footballer of the Year Phil Foden takes his place in attack.

In the blue corner! 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Stones, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Carson, Dias, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/SsmPxmFeCx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 25, 2024

Jack Grealish remains on the bench as Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne support Erling Haaland.

United meanwhile have dropped Casemiro with Scott McTominay coming into midfield.

Marcus Rashford, fresh off the back of his England squad disappointment this week, is in attack.