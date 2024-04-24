City unlikely to be 'going full throttle' in next two games

[Getty Images]

City Xtra co-host Ollie Lowe has been looking ahead to Manchester City's midweek Premier League fixture against Brighton on the We're Not Really Here podcast:

"Brighton on Thursday is going to be the really interesting one.

"Going from London straight back to Manchester and then back to Brighton, there is a lot of travel involved there. What is going to be the situation with the squad as well? Will John Stones be available? The line-up is going to be interesting.

"I 100% back Manchester City to get results in both the next two games against Brighton and Nottingham Forest, but I wouldn't expect for these next two games to see City going full throttle and playing brilliant football.

"We have got to allow them a bit of leeway. Get one-nils, get whatever scrappy result you need.

"Even if it is a high-scoring game and we make some defensive mistakes, as long as we come away with three points in these next two games and then have a bit more of a break and a bit more time to get ourselves together before our home games, that is all that matters to me."

