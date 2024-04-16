City have 'truly remarkable consistency'

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Anthony asked: Do you think Manchester City are the best English team ever? FFP aside, if they go on to win the Premier League or scarily the Treble again it will be by far the greatest achievement of a team/manager. They have been pushed by Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool etc over the years and come back each year with a response.

Phil answered: If they win the Treble for a second season in succession that will be a truly historic achievement for an English club and give them that status as far as the history books are concerned. And if they win the title it will be a sixth in seven seasons and a fourth in succession. Truly remarkable consistency.

Funnily enough, Anthony, I actually don't think City have quite been at their sparkling best on such a consistent basis this season but just look at the position they are in. It shows you just how good they are.

Of course, every conversation about City's feats will prompt mention of the charges brought against them for breaches of financial regulations, with many wanting to place an asterisk against their successes because of it. City say they are innocent of all charges and will fight them vigorously.