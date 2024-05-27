City of Troy leads O'Brien's Epsom Derby challenge

City of Troy's jockey Ryan Moore will be hoping to win the race for a fourth time [Getty Images]

The Aidan O'Brien-trained City Of Troy is one of 20 horses left in contention for Saturday's Betfred Derby after Tabletalk was added to the field for the Classic at Monday's confirmation stage.

Last year's champion juvenile disappointed in the 2,000 Guineas but is one of six O'Brien horses in the Epsom race.

He could be joined by the unbeaten Los Angeles as well as Diego Velazquez, Euphoric, Illinois and Portland while another Irish contender is the Ballysax Stakes winner Dallas Star for Adrian Murray.

Tabletalk, who was victorious at Chelmsford last time out for Tom Clover, was supplemented for the race at a cost of £75,000.

Ambiente Friendly has solid claims based on his win at Lingfield while Ancient Wisdom for Charlie Appleby is another strong British challenger.

Owners King Power Racing are confident about the chances of Bellum Justum who won the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last month for trainer Andrew Balding.

"All is good, we're happy with him and it looks a very open year. It's quite hard to assess the form lines this year," said representative Alistair Donald.

"At least we know he can go around the track and I think we'll stay the trip. I've said before I don't know if he's quite good enough to win it, but I do think he'll run a good race.

"This is the year to take a chance with a horse like him, as there are question marks over so many of the runners, it's a very interesting Derby."

Others who remain in contention are Ralph Beckett's Macduff, Roger Teal's Dancing Gemini, who was second in the French Guineas, plus Deira Mile, God's Window, Kamboo, Mr Hampstead, Padesha, Sayedaty Sadaty and Voyage.