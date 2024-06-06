City trio named in England squad for Euro 2024

Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker have been named in England's squad for Euro 2024.

The trio are all already with Gareth Southgate's group as they prepare for the final pre-tournament friendly with Iceland on Friday.

The Three Lions then begin their campaign in Germany against Serbia on 16 June before playing Denmark on 20 June and Slovenia on 25 June.

Foden, 23, will go to his third major international tournament after representing his country at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

He goes into the tournament full of confidence having just enjoyed the best personal campaign of his career so far and earned the Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year and the Etihad Player of the Season award.

30-year-old Stones will attend his fifth international competition and has been a key part of Southgate's defence since the 2018 World Cup.

Walker will also be at his fifth tournament and looking to add to the 82 caps he has already amassed.

Full England squad

Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale; Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton; Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins