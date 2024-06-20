City trio feature as England held by Denmark

Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and John Stones all started for England, but it would be a frustrating evening in Frankfurt for Gareth Southgate's men.

The Three Lions took an early lead, in the first-half but were pegged back by the well-organised Danes shortly after with no further goals after the break.

England remain in a good position to qualify for the next phase of Euro 2024, with the final Group C game against Slovenia to come next Tuesday.

There was a scare for England after just nine minutes when Kyle Walker sat down on the grass after going over on his ankle awkwardly on a surface that was cutting up alarmingly in the opening stages.

TV replays showed a painful-looking twist as he crossed the ball in, but thankfully, after a change of boots, he was fine to continue.

On the 13 minutes, Phil Foden was left cursing himself after finding a pocket of space on the edge of the box, jinking past one challenge before curling a shot over the bar from 15 yards.

Five minutes later, England took the lead.

Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen was in two minds as he sized up a back pass to his keeper, allowing the jet-heeled Walker to pinch the ball off his toes, drive into the box and his twice-deflected cross fell kindly to captain Harry Kane who calmly slotted past Kasper Schmeichel with 18 played.

England had the momentum but failed to take the game to Denmark and instead, the Danes grew in confidence and on 33, equalised.

A poor Kane clearance gave possession to Denmark and with no challenge or press, Morten Hjulmand was able to drill a low 30-yard shot in off the foot of the post to make it 1-1.

England were sloppy with the ball and lacking in energy and spark, with several of the players looking frustrated as they went in at the break.

There was more of the same after the re-start, with too many misplaced passes and a lack of cohesiveness from the Three Lions.

However, on 55 minutes, Foden - continually serenaded by England fans throughout - came close to restoring the lead when he sent a 20-yard drive against the post with Schmeichel well beaten.

John Stones was his usual composed self when called upon, but had few chances to surge forward and affect the game in the Danish half.

Foden's evening was ended on 68 minutes when he was replaced by Eberechi Eze.

Little of note happened in the time that remained, with the Danes far happier with the point than the legions of England supporters.