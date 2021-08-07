City takes ideas for ARP money use

Aug. 6—OTTUMWA — It wasn't exactly Christmas in August, but Ottumwa's city leadership wanted ideas just the same.

With the city receiving approximately $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding each of the next two years, city administrator Philip Rath and mayor Tom Lazio held a listening session Thursday at Bridge View Center with a handful of residents regarding ideas on ways to spend that money.

All told, Wapello County will receive almost $6.8 million in funding, about half of that to Ottumwa. The first allotment will be arriving "very shortly," Lazio said.

However, the money can't be spent for just anything. The funds can be used as direct cash or loans, assistance to businesses and nonprofits, housing and community development, homelessness, child care and education, and other areas. The subject areas are broad, with federal guidelines remaining fluid.

"This is one-time money, so it's not something where we're looking to create a new position and having to fund perpetually," Rath said. "And this will play out over several months. What we want to do is leverage the money on things that will give us more bang for the buck, but still be within the rules."

One of the most popular ideas was brought up by sheriff Don Phillips. Phillips had had conversations with the board of supervisors, and the city council had discussed a new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system that would tie all of the county's emergency entities together so that all information could be shared between departments.

"The system we have is 20 years old, and this may be a one-time opportunity that we could spend that money," Phillips said. "The biggest part of our job is sharing information. We looked at a system in Marshalltown in July, and we really liked it.

"This is a one-time opportunity for both the city and county to collaborate on something. It saves time and would be better. We can see what the police department's done the night before and who they've worked with and vice versa."

Tim Richmond, Director of Emergency Management for the county, works with all or most emergency services and believed a sharing system was essential.

"Think of a CAD is a central brain for all branches of public service," he said. "It's centralized intelligence. That software houses that information. Back in the day when things weren't so complicated, the dispatcher who all this stuff, but our society is too big and busy for that. So we need software to help us do that."

Lazio agreed that would be money well-spent. Phillips estimated a new system would around $500,000, but was optimistic the county and city could share in any costs.

"They found in Marshalltown that it works very well, and when you see someone use the system, it grows on you a little bit, like, 'Why can't we use this?'" Lazio said. "You can just pop it up there and see everything you have in your history."

Other ideas came in the form of the parks and trails systems, a new cemetery office, as well as the need for child care.

"Recovering from the pandemic is going to take a lot, and our workforce is impacted," resident Krista Tedrow said. "Maybe we can see what ideas there are to develop more child care centers, or if we partnered with the state for some block grant. I think we need that in order to move forward."

David Cecil, chair of the city's parks advisory board, believed now is a good time to make needed improvements to amenities in Greater Ottumwa Park.

"Our shower house is very inadequate, and the campers out there talk about who has good facilities and who doesn't," he said. "We have a lot of things going on over there, and we have people who want them to look good. To upgrade wouldn't cost millions of dollars, but it would make us a more desirable place to come and stay."

Others spoke of assisting local shelters, especially helping fund the renovation for Mary Margaret Butler's Whatsoever You Do women's and children's shelter on Iowa Avenue.

Residents also spoke of some of the busier intersections in town and the difficult of making some turns, improving directional signage, as well as addressing the traffic congestion along Mary Street by Liberty Elementary School, especially if the fire department needs to use that street for a call during busy times.

"Having a response during school pickup or dropoff time is scary," Richmond said.

Whatever the city decides to spend the money on will go before the council, Rath said, and the money will be a part of future capital improvement plans and possibly addressing parts of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

"We're looking at things that will last a while and be an investment in the community," he said. "Like child care, or new housing. That's going to help build our future tax base. These are things that will help fix larger issues."

The city plans to post a list of ideas on its website eventually, but is also continuing to accept ideas, either through email or calling City Hall.

"If an idea doesn't get into this particular spending of money, it doesn't mean that we won't work toward that in the future," Rath said. "A good idea is still a good idea."

