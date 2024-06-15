If a City striker wants a Real Madrid move he appears to have missed that boat

One of the surprise stories of the transfer window has been the possibility of Julian Alvarez potentially leaving Manchester City. A recent report by Sam Lee for the Athletic indicates that the Manchester City striker prefers a move to Real Madrid. If that’s the case then he has likely missed the boat on the particular move this summer.

Sam Lee further reports that Alvarez has been open to leaving Manchester City for ‘several months’. Furthermore, Lee also reports that the World Cup winner prefers a move to Real Madrid this summer. Finally, Lee adds that Alvarez is hungry for more first-team opportunities than what is currently on offer at the world champions.

Julian Alvarez may have to wait for an opportunity to move to Real Madrid. With the La Liga giants having already signed Kylian Mbappe and Endrick this summer the chances of Alvarez moving to the Bernabeu appear slim. If the City striker is desperate to leave the champions a move to PSG may be on offer. A report from Ben Jacobs which was relayed by PSGTALK indicates that PSG are interested in signing Alvarez. But there may be no chance of that move either for Alvarez based on a new report.

Manchester City have no intention of selling Alvarez this summer.

A new report from Pete O’Rourke for footballinsider247.com states that Manchester City have no intention of letting Alvarez depart this summer. Furthermore, O’Rourke adds that Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and PSG all have interest in signing Alvarez. O’Rourke also reports that Manchester City don’t need to raise funds this summer for signings. This fact would mean it is unlikely that City will sell Alvarez this summer.

Based on all of the available evidence it appears that Julian Alvarez will remain at Manchester City for next season. While the City striker may prefer a move to Real Madrid it is clear that he has missed that boat. That plus City’s stand over the World Cup winner means he is likely to remain a part of Pep Guardiola’s squad for next season.