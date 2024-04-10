City: Stadium renovations on schedule

Apr. 10—HIGH POINT — The city says its Truist Point stadium renovation project to accommodate the Carolina Core FC professional soccer team is on schedule.

Ongoing work in the new right-field grandstand area will not affect playing baseball or soccer, Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo said.

The overall project, which started last year and includes new field turf that was installed over the winter, remains within its $6 million budget. The work is being funded by the city, which owns the stadium.

The last major piece of new equipment involved in the modifications to the venue should be on-site in the next couple of weeks, Olmedo said. This will be temporary flooring to accommodate heavy equipment on the playing field that the city is buying from a vendor called Dura-Trac in Kearneysville, West Virginia, for $83,486.

The flooring panels will protect the turf and vital underground infrastructure from damage when lift equipment is brought on the field to raise and lower protective netting during the transitions between baseball and soccer uses.

"I think the toughest part for us will be coming out of soccer into baseball and coming out of baseball into soccer," High Point Rockers President Pete Fisch said. "We're basically blocking out a day before each soccer match and a day after each soccer match for that transition."

Part of the stands in the stadium's right-field corner area was demolished to enlarge the playing field to the standards of professional soccer.

Construction on a new gathering area for spectators on the right-field concourse won't be finished by the time the Rockers season starts later this month but should be complete by June 1 for soccer season, Fisch said. Use of the field will continue during the construction.

"It will be a tiered area with half-moon tables similar to what we have behind home plate," he said. "It will be 18 tables and one row of seats at field level, right at the wall. Up at the top will be a flat area covered and a bar/service area. It can be used for picnics during games. It can be used for private functions. It can be used for pre-game functions. It just creates a lot of versatility. We lost some seating, and what we lost in seating we gained back in the flexibility of an area."