Four former City College of San Francisco stars — Anthony Gordon, Easop Winston Jr., Robert Valencia and Derrick Langford — are providing the 2019 Cougars with a big boost. Their former coach, Jimmy Collins, describes the connection they all share with a "second to none" work ethic. See more from Pullman during "The Pregame" at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT Saturday on Pac-12 Network.

