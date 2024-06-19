City shooter leads marbles tournament

Jun. 19—WILDWOOD, N.J. — Cumberland's Katelyn Gaumer was sitting atop the leaderboard Tuesday following the second day of play at the 101st National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Gaumer, who finished second in last year's tournament, posted 12 wins against two losses Tuesday and was 23-5 overall.

Harley Twigg, who finished second last year in the boys tournament, climbed to third place following an 11-3 record Tuesday. He was 21-7 overall.

Maverick Twigg was in a five-way tie for 13th place with an 11-17 record.

The semifinal round will be played Wednesday evening.