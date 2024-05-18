City Section baseball: Top four seeds advance to Open Division semifinals

Easton Hawk of Granada Hills. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

On the verge of another frustrating early exit from the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs, top-seeded Granada Hills rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 3-2 win over El Camino Real and advance to Tuesday's semifinals at Pepperdine.

Devin Gonor took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning, but two errors gave Granada Hills an opening to win. A bunt by Jackson Lyons tied the score 2-2. After a single by Jack Donohoe, Easton Hawk hit a walk-off single for the victory. Hawk threw a complete game, striking out eight and walking one. Gonor struck out seven with no walks.

The Royals scored two runs in the fourth. Brendan McClure had a sacrifice fly and Ethan Granillo delivered an RBI single.

Bell 3, Sylmar 0: Sophomore Jayden Rojas struck out 11 in six innings to lead No. 4-seeded Bell into Tuesday's Open Division semifinals at 2:30 p.m. at Pepperdine against Granada Hills. Freshman Gustavo Ramirez had two hits, including a three-run double in the fifth inning.

Birmingham 8, San Pedro 0: The No. 2-seeded Patriots received a two-hit shutout from Michael Figueroa. Ernesto Martinez had two hits and three RBIs.

Carson 4, Cleveland 3: Sergio Padilla delivered a walk-off single in the eighth inning as the No. 3-seeded Colts advanced to Tuesday's semifinals against Birmingham at 11:30 a.m. at Pepperdine.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.