City SC starts 2nd half of season without Pompeu

St. Louis City SC’s second season in the MLS is half over. The team has just three wins in their 17 games this year. The second half begins Wednesday when City hosts Colorado. They will do so without Celio Pompeu. He suffered a broken left ankle and leg in their game at Dallas this past Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season. Fox 2 Sports report Kevin Ryans gets us ready for the second half of the City SC season.

