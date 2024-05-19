City SC loses at FC Cincinnati 3-1

It was a rough week of St. Louis SC. After a 2-0 loss on Wednesday at CityPark, they followed up with a 3-1 defeat at FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. After a foul in the box in the 25th minute by Celio Pompeu, Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta scored on a penalty kick giving Cincy a 1-0 lead.

Acosta then assisted on Yuya Kubo’s goal in the 49th minute making it 2-0 FC Cincinnati. The only City SC goal came on an own goal by Cincy in the 54th minute. FC Cincinnati finished the scoring on Sergio Santos goal in the 80t minute, assisted again by Acosta.

Edu lowen did return to action for St. Louis City SC. He entered the game in the 75th minute of the match.

