CITY SC hosts mental fitness workshop for fans

ST. LOUIS – Before mental health awareness month wraps up, City SC gave back to its fans by hosting a mental fitness workshop.

The Making TIME for Your Well Being event was hosted at CITYPARK Tuesday evening. About 30 fans were in attendance to hear from Dr. Greg Young, the team’s director of mental performance, and Julie Spears, who is the senior manager of clinical trials at Purina.

Young preached practicing gratitude while Fears spoke about the importance of spending time with your pets to battle anxiety and loneliness.

“It’s about utilizing things people already do but in an intentional way,” Young explained.

Young said whatever he preaches to the club’s players can also be used by fans in their everyday lives.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

“(Fans) everyday live, the tasks that they have to do are performances too,” Young told FOX 2 Tuesday.

Spears told fans just how much of an affect your pet can positively benefit your mental health.

“Your own pet is really a therapy dog or a cat for you,” Spears explained. “Even being able to tune out, put your screen down and take your dog out for a walk, pet your cat, just cuddle as little as ten minutes can really have a health benefit.”

The workshop was guided by the club’s “Tackle the Struggle” mental health platform, which connects people in St. Louis to local mental health resources.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.