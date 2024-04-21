City SC battles back for 3-3 draw with Sporting KC

It was quite an MLS match on Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas where two regional rivals battled to a 3-3 draw. St. Louis City SC’s Tomas Totland scored in the second minute of extra time in the second half to get them even at 3-3 and a draw with Sporting KC.

Sporting KC had taken a 3-2 lead on a goal by Erik Thommy in the 77th minute. Sporting KC opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a goal by Alex Pulido, City SC countered with two goals to take the lead. Klauss scored in the 31st minute to tie the match 1-1. Celio Pompeu scored in the third minute of extra time in the first half to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. An own goal by City SC in the 65th minute tied the match at 2-2 in the second half.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.