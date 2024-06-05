City’s recent meetings with Celtic

Manchester City will begin preparations for the 2024/25 season with a pre-season tour of the United States in July.

After becoming the first men’s team in English football history to win four consecutive top-flight titles last term, we will play four matches in collaboration with FC Series, a showcase for international clubs with matches across the US.

The first of these will be a meeting with Scottish Premier League champions Celtic on 23 July at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.

It represents the first time the sides will have met since locking horns in the Champions League group stages in 2016 and the fixture will be broadcast live on CITY+.

Here, we look back at our recent matches with Brendan Rodgers’ side…

CITY 2-1 CELTIC (AUGUST 2009)

Similarly to 2024, Mark Hughes’ then side faced The Bhoys in pre-season ahead of the 2009/10 campaign – recording a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Gareth Barry broke the deadlock early on when he met Pablo Zabaleta’s pinpoint cross with a sweetly struck volley which nestled into the back of the net.

Celtic weren’t behind for long however and equalised soon after and the scoreline remained level heading into the break.

Emmanuel Adebayor replaced Nigel De Jong at half-time as Hughes looked to inject his side with fresh attacking impetus.

This allowed Craig Bellamy to operate in a more creative role and it paid dividends six minutes after the interval when the Wales international restored our lead by latching onto Wayne Bridge’s pass before firing into the roof of the net.

With 25 minutes remaining, new-signing Carlos Tevez made his first appearance for the Club as a second-half substitute.

CELTIC 3-3 CITY (SEPTEMBER 2016)

Widely regarded as one of City’s most entertaining Champions League group matches, the Blues and Celtic played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at Celtic Park in September 2016.

Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind three times against Rodgers’ men in front of a passionate home crowd.

Moussa Dembele broke the deadlock after three minutes, only for Fernandinho to equalise eight minutes later.

The hosts restored their lead soon after when the ball deflected off Raheem Sterling and found its way past Claudio Bravo, but the English winger made amends when restoring parity for the second time after only 27 minutes.

The exhilarating contest ended 2-2 at half-time, but the Bhoys took the lead for the third time soon after the interval when Dembele scored his second of the evening.

In a rollercoaster encounter, Noilito earned City a point when he reacted quickly inside the area to fire home after Craig Gordon had initially denied Sergio Aguero with a fine save.

CITY 1-1 CELTIC (DECEMBER 2016)

City’s final Champions League group assignment in 2016/17 saw the Blues and Celtic cancel each other out once again.

Similarly to the reverse fixture in Scotland, the match started at a breathless pace with goals for both teams inside the first 10 minutes.

Patrick Roberts, on loan from Guardiola’s side, broke the deadlock for the visitors at the Etihad Stadium when he skipped past a couple of challenges before curling wonderfully past Willy Caballero.

However, the first goal of the match sparked City into life and we were level only five minutes later.

Noilito retrieved possession in the middle of the field and spotted Kelechi Iheanacho’s clever run who beat the offside trap to collect the ball and rifle into the roof of the net.

Surprisingly, that turned out to be the final goal of the game as honours were even in Manchester.

