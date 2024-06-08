City quintet feature in Croatia's win over Portugal

There was certainly a City-centric feel to Croatia's 2-1 victory over Portugal on Saturday evening.

Roberto Martinez elected Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva from the off and Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol both started for the visitors - meanwhile Joao Cancelo was introduced at half-time in the friendly clash.

Croatia took the lead through Luka Modric’s well-taken penalty in the eighth minute - representing the first half’s only goal.

Shortly after the interval, though, Portugal were level when Nelson Semedo’s pinpoint pass found Diogo Jota who made no mistake to fire home the equaliser.

In a match that ebbed and flowed, Croatia restored their lead with just over 30 minutes remaining when Ante Budimir headed home from close range, helping them to victory.

Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji started for Switzerland as they concluded their Euro 2024 preparations with 1-1 draw with Austria.

The City defender’s side fell behind on 26 minutes when Christoph Baumgartner broke the deadlock with a fierce strike from inside the area.

However, Murat Yakin’s men were level before the interval when Silvan Widmer showed his poacher’s instinct to latch onto a rebounded effort to slam home from close range.

Following the break, neither side could find the game’s third goal as the match finished level.

At Brondby Stadium, Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb started as Norway lost 3-1 away to Denmark.

Spurs’ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened the scoring in the 12th minute when the ball fell to the midfielder who expertly drilled into the bottom corner.

Less than 10 minutes later the hosts doubled their advantage when towering defender Jannik Vestergaard headed home.

Haaland thought he had reduced the deficit in the second half after receiving the ball from Martin Odergaard and coolly slotting home - but after a VAR review - the goal was ruled out for offside.

But the 2023/24 Premier League Golden Boot winner wouldn't be denied for long when he pulled a goal back when linking up with the Arsenal midfielder to lift the ball into the net.

Despite a late push for an equaliser, Denmark restored their two-goal lead through Viktor Kristiansen.