City primed for Youth Cup final test

[Getty Images]

Manchester City's Under-18 coach Ben Wilkinson knows he has a next to impossible task in trying to guide his FA Youth Cup final side into Pep Guardiola's first-team squad.

While Phil Foden is the clear aspirational example for City's kids, who face Leeds at the Etihad Stadium, the knowledge Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz will meet in the Champions League final next month after failing to make it with the Blues underlines how hard it is.

Wilkinson tries to get the message home. It is one of the reasons why he is so pleased when he sees former City youngsters plying their trade professionally elsewhere.

"For a player to get through here, you nearly have to be the best in the world in your position," he said.

"That is everyone’s dream but we also have to be realistic. We are probably not going to produce five, six, seven at one time like you may have in years gone by.

"What we have to strive to do is develop players for elite first-team football. We have done quite well at that recently. Our academy has offered a successful pathway for young players to go and play in the Premier League and the Champions League.

"Even Phil (Foden) with all his talent had to wait.

"I would say it took him five years before he could class himself as a regular. That is because he had the world’s best in his position.

"It is getting the balance right for when they need to stay and have that patience and when they need to go to test the water and establish themselves as a first-team player."