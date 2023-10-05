City pride: Yuba City, River Valley to meet Thursday

Oct. 4—The Yuba City High girls volleyball team snapped a three-match skid Tuesday with a straight-set (25-11, 25-14, 25-14) win over Antelope.

The Honkers moved to 9-10 overall and 4-4 in the Capital Valley Conference — good enough for fourth place behind Inderkum (20-15, 5-3).

Yuba City takes the stage Thursday to battle city rival River Valley (4-16, 1-6) on the road at 6:30 p.m. in the final matchup of the year between the rivals. Tori Hernandez had seven kills, Joeymarie Ward six for Yuba City against Antelope.

Yuba City ends the regular season with road matches at Bella Vista and CVC leader Roseville, while the Honkers are back home versus Inderkum on Oct. 19.

SVL two-team race

In the battle for the regular season Sacramento Valley League championship, East Nicolaus stayed a game apart of Colusa for the top spot with a straight-set (25-17, 25-18, 25-11) win over Pierce out of Arbuckle.

The Spartans improved to 20-2 overall and 8-1 in the SVL. Colusa, which its schedule was not updated via MaxPreps on Tuesday night, is 20-9 overall and 7-1 in league at last check.

Individually, East Nicolaus junior outside hitter Jadyn Hoffman led the way with 26 kills on 36 swings to increase her career total to 949 over three years. Tiare Faupula added 12 kills, while junior setter Addy Tagala put together 37 assists to lead the attack.

Colusa and East Nicolaus will meet to, in all likelihood, decide the league title on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in East Nicolaus.

Junior Addison Lay leads Colusa's hitting arsenal with 241 kills through 90 sets.

Prep girls golf

The Marysville High girls golf team placed in the top-4 Tuesday, led by Heidi Schaal's 13-over 48, to take down Wheatland in league, 274-327 at River Oaks Golf Course.

Emma Mallen was three strokes off the lead (51), while Livi Roussan shot a 55 for Marysville.

The fourth place overall finisher was Miley Taisipic (59). Wheatland Union High's top finisher was Hayden Witt (61). Witt placed sixth overall.

