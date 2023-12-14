City of Palms Players to Watch: See 20 blue-chip prospects making the trip to Fort Myers

The City of Palms Classic always brings the nation's top talents to Southwest Florida, and the 50th annual tournament is no exception.

With so much blue-blood talent coming to Suncoast Credit Union at Florida SouthWestern State College for the 2023 event running from Dec. 18-23, the NBA has now allowed scouts to make the trip to Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Here are some of the top players to watch based on recruiting service rankings and commitments to college basketball's blue-blood programs like Duke, Kentucky, Indiana and Kansas as well as athletes who have not declared their college landing spots but should be playing for power conferences in the future.

This Year's Event: City of Palms Classic field wide open for 2023, the tournament's 50th anniversary

Last Year: City of Palms Classic: Players to watch during the tournament -- because college coaches are

Cooper Flagg, Montverde Academy

Dec 1, 2022; Montverde, Florida, USA; Montverde Academy forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks the ball during the second quarter of the Sunshine Classic basketball tournament against IMG Academy at Mills Championship Court on the campus of Montverde Academy. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The consensus No. 1 senior in the country is looking to expand his resume with plenty of NBA scouts paying close attention. After reclassifying to the class of 2024, the projected top-3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and Duke signee averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2.2 blocks for one of the country’s top teams. Expect a packed gym and plenty of highlights when Flagg takes the floor.

Ace Bailey, McEachern

Ace Bailey, MacEachern High School and Rutgers signee.

Bailey, who ranks second in the nation on Rivals, third on the ESPN 100, and third on 247Sports, joins a loaded class of Rutgers signees. Averaging 22 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 assists per game, the 6-foot-8 senior has been a force in Georgia’s competitive large public school scene.

Dylan Harper, Don Bosco Prep

Harper made waves last week after becoming the crown jewel in a stacked Rutgers recruiting class. The son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, Dylan is the top-ranked guard in the country after averaging 24.9 points, six rebounds, and three assists a game as a junior.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Christopher Columbus

Two-time NBA all-star Carlos Boozer’s twins are two of the most recruited juniors in the country. Cameron, a 6-foot-9 walking highlight reel, is the top junior on 247Sports, and second on ESPN’s 100 and Rivals. He holds offers from the likes of Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Florida State, and Miami. His twin brother, Cayden, is ranked in the top 20 of the above recruiting services and is considered one of the best point guards in his class, with offers from Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Duke, North Carolina, and Florida State.

Patrick Ngongba II, Paul VI

The 6-foot-11 senior signed with Duke in November. His NBA draft stock is rising already, and will likely gain more traction with league scouts in attendance this week. Ngongba II highlights a stacked Paul VI squad primed to make a run in this year’s traditional bracket.

Tre Johnson, Link Academy

Lake Highlands Wildcats guard Tre Johnson (20) goes up for a dunk during the second half of a game against the Newton Rams during the 49th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Arena in Ft. Myers on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Johnson, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, shrugged off offers from Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Auburn, and Baylor to join Rodney Terry at Texas. A consensus top-5 player on the big three recruiting services, Johnson transferred from Lake Highland (where he averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists) to perennial powerhouse Link Academy.

VJ Edgecombe, Long Island Lutheran

Long Island Lutheran guard VJ Edgecombe (1) against Wasatch Academy during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School on Dec 10, 2022.

Averaging 15.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists as a sophomore at LuHi, Edgecombe led the Crusaders to a Federation title and the No. 3 spot on MaxPreps' national rankings. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard signed with Duke as the No. 5 player on ESPN’s 100 and Rivals.

Isaiah Evans, North Mecklenburg

Evans dropped 62 points in a double-overtime NCHSAA state quarterfinal win as a junior and averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. The 6-foot-8 forward is the eighth senior on ESPN’s 100, 10th on Rivals, and 11th on 247Sports. The Duke signee is considered one of the best pure scorers in his class and will be a matchup nightmare for any team in the traditional bracket.

Johnuel "Boogie” Fland, Archbishop Stepinac

Stepinac's Boogie Fland was flanked by his mom, Shakima Smith, and dad, John Flan, when he announced that he will be attending the University of Kentucky next year during a press conference at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains Oct. 20, 2023.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard may cause disagreements among recruiting services (10th on Rivals, 18th on ESPN's 100, and 33rd on 247Sports), but John Calipari is sure of Fland’s top-notch speed, handle, and shooting. The Kentucky signee averaged 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on the way to a CHSAA Catholic league championship.

Oliver Rioux, IMG Academy

7-foot-6 Olivier Rioux is going off this summer! He holds the Guinness World Record for tallest teenager 😱 pic.twitter.com/k21JYdldPA — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 19, 2023

With seven-foot-plus players like Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren leading the Rookie of the Year race in the NBA, league scouts will be sure to keep an eye on ‘the world’s tallest teenager’. The 7-foot-6, 300-pound center committed to Florida in November.

Derik Queen, Montverde Academy

Monteverde's Derik Queen #22 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Queen, a 6-foot-10 center, is ranked 15th on ESPN's 100 and Rivals, and 16th on 247Sports. He holds 18 totals offers, including Maryland, Kansas, Indiana, and Houston. He's a force in the paint and averaged 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for top-dog Montverde as a junior.

Darius Acuff Jr., IMG Academy

Detroit Cass Tech's Darius Acuff (11) dribbles against Detroit King's Terrance Brown Jr. (4) during the first half at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

After averaging 21.4 points and 5.7 assists and leading Detroit Cass Tech to its first division one state championship, Acuff Jr. transferred IMG Academy. The 6-foot-2 junior is the No. 1 and No. 2 point guard in his class on 247Sports and ESPN's 100, respectively, touting offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Alabama, and Rutgers.

Asa Newell, Montverde Academy

Five-star forward Asa Newell signed to play for the Georgia basketball team on Nov. 8, 2023

Newell brings size to one of the biggest lineups in the tournament. The 6-foot-9 forward is ranked 11th on ESPN's 100, 13th on 247 sports, and 16th on Rivals. Newell signed with Georgia over Alabama, Gonzaga, and Texas.

Labaron Philon, Link Academy

Link Academy's Labaron Philon attempts a field goal as the Lions took on the Central Bulldogs in The Pit at Central High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Philon averaged 35 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists at Mobile Baker before making the move to Link Academy. Expect the senior's rank (27th on 247Sports, 35th on ESPN's 100, and 40th on Rivals) to rise at the powerhouse, as he signed with Kansas over Auburn, Alabama, and Michigan.

Liam McNeeley, Montverde Academy

Monteverde's Liam McNeeley #30 in action against Sunrise Christian during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA.

McNeeley logged a team-high 19.2 minutes per game last year and averaged 12.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The senior, ranked 13th on ESPN's 100 and Rivals, signed with Indiana over Kansas, Texas, and Alabama.

Caleb Gaskins, Montverde Academy

Caleb Gaskins of Holy Trinity is fouled by Nicoas Flowers of Riviera Prep during the Class 3A boys basketball state semifinals. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Gaskins made the move to Montverde after putting up 17.9 points, and 9.6 rebounds per game at Melbourne Holy Trinity as a freshman. Ranked fourth in his class on Rivals, fifth on 247Sports, and sixth on ESPN's 100, the 6-foot-7 sophomore holds offers from Baylor, Florida State, and Georgia.

Alexander Constanza, Westminster Academy

6’8 Alexander Constanza showed out this weekend at ⁦@GAcoaches⁩ Live period in Atlanta. Alex showed why he is considered one of the top prospects in the country. ⁦@PaulBiancardi⁩ ⁦@Cassidy_Rob⁩ ⁦@AdamFinkelstein⁩ ⁦@RussHoops⁩ ⁦@Samad_Hines⁩ pic.twitter.com/80GcQrKWSj — WA Lions Basketball (@WALionsBasketb1) June 20, 2023

Constanza has picked up offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, and Florida as the sixth-ranked sophomore on Rivals, seventh on ESPN's 100, and 11th on 247Sports. As a freshman, he posted 14.1 points, six rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Jasper Johnson, Link Academy

Jasper Johnson stands on the court during an AAU basketball game July 5, 2023, at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. A Woodford County native, Johnson holds scholarship offers to play at Louisville and Kentucky and is considered one of the top guards in the Class of 2025.

At Woodford County, Johnson averaged 20.1 points and 4.5 rebounds and earned the No. 8 spot in the junior class on ESPN's 100, 10th on 247Sports, and 14th on Rivals as well as offers Kansas, Baylor, Missouri, and Georgia Tech.

Cameron Holmes, Millennium

Nov 30, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Millennium's Cameron Holmes (3) pushes the ball down the court at Chaparral High School basketball gym. Sam Ballesteros/The Republic

Holmes' stock as a recruit shot up following his breakout performance at the Section 7 NCAA Live Period event averaging 16.3 points, six rebounds, and six assists as a freshman. Ranked 12th in his class and the No. 2 shooting guard on 247Sports, Holmes has picked up offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, and Oregon.

Lorenzo Cason, Victory Christian

All County Boys Basketball - Victory Christian Academy- Lorenzo Cason in Lakeland Fl Friday March 10,2023.Ernst Peters/The Ledger

The 6-foot-3 scoring threat signed with Dusty May's ranked Florida Atlantic program over South Florida, Murray State, and 10 other mid-majors. Cason averaged 27.6 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for one of Central Florida's toughest squads.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 2023 City of Palms Classic: Players to watch because college coaches are