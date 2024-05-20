City have overcome - is this title their best?

[BBC]

It is their eighth Premier League title, but the 2023-24 season has to be up there with one of Manchester City's best.

No title is any less special - as Phil Foden said yesterday, it never gets boring.

It is fair to say 2012 will be always significant for the manner in which it was won and the fact it was their first. Then 2018, the Centurions year broke a record as they hit 100 points. Of course 2019 and 2022 have their final day dramas too.

But I think this season has to live strong for the fact that it never was City at their best. Injury-hampered, a change in personnel losing some really influential players in the summer and yet they still got over the line.

I cannot recall many complete 90 minute performances from Manchester City yet they still found ways to win and when they were set back, many stepped forward.

Lose Kevin De Bruyne, step up Phil Foden. Lose Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez carries the mantle.

Did Arsenal lose the title? Rodri seemed to think so in his post-match yesterday and it is hard to argue against that point. Drawing 0-0 at the Etihad in a really disappointing Arsenal performance where they failed to really challenge City was key as a win would have seen them win the league.

But I do not think you can reflect on just one game. Since 6 December 2023 Manchester City have not lost. They stepped it up, won crucial games - including the last nine - and are deserved winners.